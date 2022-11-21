Weinmann
Londonderry’s Trevor Weinmann, right, and Pinkerton Academy defender Matthew Morrison go up to a pass that was caught by Weinmann during the first half of Saturday’s Division I state semifinal at Lancer Park. Londonderry will battle Bedford for the state title on Saturday at Exeter High.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

The Division I state football championship will feature the top two teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll.

Power Poll

In voting today by the seven-member media panel, Londonderry High remained No. 1 — where it has lived all season — followed by the new No. 2, Bedford. The Lancers and Bulldogs will battle for the crown on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Exeter High.