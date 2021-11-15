The stage is set. Actually, it’s been set for a while now.
On Saturday, the top two teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll will clash in the state Division I Championship. Unbeaten Winnacunnet of Hampton and once-beaten Londonderry have been sitting in the top two spots, in that order, since the Sept. 28 poll and have remained there. Winnacunnet has been the unanimous No. 1, as judged by the poll’s five voters, since Sept. 21.
The Warriors and Lancers have not played this season, adding to the intrigue of Saturday’s final. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Exeter High’s Bill Ball Stadium.
This season marks the 12th time — and 11th straight year — the No. 1 and No. 2 teams have met in the Division I championship game. The others: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Bishop Guertin (2009) and Pinkerton (2010) finished No. 1 in years when Nos. 1 and 2 didn’t meet.
Both Winnacunnet and Londonderry fought off challenges last Saturday to reach the semifinals, the Warriors over rival Exeter and the Lancers over Salem. Despite their losses, Blue Devils and Blue Hawks remained in the Nos. 3-4 spots. Bedford, which was eliminated in the first round by Exeter, remained at No. 6.
Division II stalwart Timberlane jumped one spot, to No. 6, after another dominating performance. The Owls beat Saint Thomas to earn a berth in the division final opposite No. 8 (tie) Milford, which prevailed at Lebanon. Timberlane will battle Milford for the crown on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy.
The poll also welcomes back Pelham, fresh off its dominant season, punctuated by a victory over Trinity in last Saturday’s Division III final. The Pythons, who hit No. 10 in one previous week (Oct. 26), check in at No. 10 again this week with seven votes — the biggest vote total for a Division III team in some years.