After Week 1 of the season, there’s some clarity in the Union Leader High School Football Power Poll. Nashua North, Londonderry and Goffstown emerged as the top three teams in the minds of poll voters, separated by seven points — and they have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
North, the preseason No. 1, remained at the top. The Titans, who thumped Gate City rival Nashua South on Friday night, received four first-place votes (for a second straight week) and 58 of a possible 60 points.
Londonderry, after topping Mack Plaque rival Pinkerton on Friday, moved up one spot, to No. 2. The Lancers received the other two first-place votes (for a second straight week) and 53 points. Goffstown, which edged rival Bedford, jumped from fourth to third with 51 points.
You have to count 14 more points before getting to the No. 4 spot (Salem, a big winner over Alvirne), then another 12 points before arriving at No. 5 (Exeter, a Week 1 loser to rival Winnacunnet).
For the second straight week, Londonderry plays a rivalry game, hosting Salem on Saturday afternoon. The two teams met in the state Division I semifinals last year, with the Lancers winning en route to the crown.
Plymouth, after a Week 1 victory over Timberlane, remained the only Division II squad in the poll, staying at No. 8. The Bobcats travel to Conway on Saturday night to play rival Kennett.