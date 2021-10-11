If you liked last week’s New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll, you’ll like this week’s, too.

Call it an instant replay, at least at the top: Nos. 1 through 10 stayed ranked, and in the case of Nos. 1 through 7, they stayed in the exact spot they were last week.

Leading the way, as they have done for five straight weeks, the Winnacunnet Warriors (6-0) stayed at the top, voted a unanimous No. 1 by the poll’s five voters. Londonderry, Division I’s only other unbeaten, remained No. 2.

All ranked teams prevailed over the weekend, with No. 4 Pinkerton Academy and No. 5 Bishop Guertin prevailing in close contests at Stellos Stadium in Nashua. BG nipped defending state champ Nashua North, 26-25, on Friday night, and the Astros held off unranked Nashua South, 28-21, on Saturday afternoon.

Three matchups of ranked teams are set for the upcoming weekend: No. 10 Bedford at No. 3 Exeter on Friday night; Winnacunnet at No. 7 Goffstown on Saturday afternoon, and Pinkerton at BG on Saturday night at Stellos.