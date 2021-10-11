Charlie Bellavance was a workhorse last Friday night in Bishop Guertin's win over rival Nashua North. At right is North's Edison Arana. The No. 5 Cardinals host the No. 4 Pinkerton Academy Astros this coming Saturday night.
If you liked last week’s New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll, you’ll like this week’s, too.
Call it an instant replay, at least at the top: Nos. 1 through 10 stayed ranked, and in the case of Nos. 1 through 7, they stayed in the exact spot they were last week.
Leading the way, as they have done for five straight weeks, the Winnacunnet Warriors (6-0) stayed at the top, voted a unanimous No. 1 by the poll’s five voters. Londonderry, Division I’s only other unbeaten, remained No. 2.
All ranked teams prevailed over the weekend, with No. 4 Pinkerton Academy and No. 5 Bishop Guertin prevailing in close contests at Stellos Stadium in Nashua. BG nipped defending state champ Nashua North, 26-25, on Friday night, and the Astros held off unranked Nashua South, 28-21, on Saturday afternoon.
Three matchups of ranked teams are set for the upcoming weekend: No. 10 Bedford at No. 3 Exeter on Friday night; Winnacunnet at No. 7 Goffstown on Saturday afternoon, and Pinkerton at BG on Saturday night at Stellos.