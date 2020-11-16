The stage is set for No. 1 vs. No. 2.
Nashua North, which voters have ranked first since the initial Union Leader High School Football Power Poll on Sept. 25, will meet Goffstown, No. 2 since moving to that spot on Oct. 13, in the Division I championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bedford High.
The winner will not only claim the crown for the state’s top division, but, if history repeats, earn Power Poll honors.
North (6-0) has never won the state Division I title or the Power Poll title. Goffstown (8-0) took both in 2015.
Both teams have cruised through the season with relative ease, but needed big second halves in their semifinal triumphs this past Saturday to advance. North outscored No. 3 Salem, 33-28, while Goffstown pulled away from No. 4 Winnacunnet, 27-15.
The only newcomer to the poll this week was Pelham, which finished off a perfect (8-0) season by whitewashing Stevens, 40-0, in the Division III final.
The game marked the Pythons’ sixth shutout of the season.
The stage is also set for the middle of the poll, where No. 5 Souhegan and No. 6 Plymouth, another pair of unbeatens, will clash in Saturday’s Division II final. That game is set for 1 p.m. in Amherst.