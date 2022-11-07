Snow
Bedford's Colby Snow catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Windham's Aiden Williams during Saturday's Division I playoff game in Windham.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

And now it gets interesting for the top teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll.

Nov. 8 Power Poll

With No. 1 Londonderry, No. 2 Nashua North and No. 5 Exeter all receiving byes for the preliminary round of the Division I playoffs, and No. 3 Bishop Guertin and No. 4 Pinkerton advancing with relative ease, the stage is set for the best vs. the best this coming weekend in Division I quarterfinal action.