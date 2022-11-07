And now it gets interesting for the top teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll.
With No. 1 Londonderry, No. 2 Nashua North and No. 5 Exeter all receiving byes for the preliminary round of the Division I playoffs, and No. 3 Bishop Guertin and No. 4 Pinkerton advancing with relative ease, the stage is set for the best vs. the best this coming weekend in Division I quarterfinal action.
Specifically:
• No. 1 Londonderry will host No. 8 Merrimack on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tomahawks moved up two spots in this week’s voting after edging Portsmouth/Oyster River 14-6 in a prelim last Friday night.
• No. 2 Nashua North will host No. 7 Bedford on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Stellos Stadium. The Bulldogs moved up one spot after going on the road and blanking then-No. 7 Windham 28-0 in a Saturday prelim.
• No. 5 Exeter will host No. 6 Timberlane on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Owls advanced with a 20-14 win over No. 10 Concord last Friday night.
• No. 4 Pinkerton will host No. 3 Bishop Guertin on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Astros defeated Spaulding, and BG beat Dover over the weekend to advance.
Meanwhile, Division II Pelham jumped into the Top 10, at No. 9. The Pythons will host Bow in a semifinal scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
As of Monday night, the Pinkerton-BG and North-Bedford games were the only playoff contests set for Friday night. The rest were scheduled for Saturday. For the complete postseason schedule, see the Scoreboard, next page.