Alex Larrabee

Bow’s Alex Larrabee looks for an opening during the Falcons’ win over Gilford.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

BOW — Alex Larrabee knows opposing teams might find her annoying when they play against her and the Bow High School girls lacrosse team.

But the 5-foot-9 senior midfielder is the glue that holds the Falcons’ offense together by constantly communicating with her teammates during games.