Athleticism and mental toughness. Those were the Bedford High School girls volleyball team’s defining traits this season, which began by practicing on grass due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with winning its first state championship.
The Bulldogs capped their 15-0 campaign by defeating eight-time state champion Hollis/Brookline, 3-0, on their home court in the NHIAA Division I title game on Saturday. Bedford, which lost to the Cavaliers the only other time it reached the state final (2018), won the first set by a 26-24 score before winning the final two, 25-21 and 25-16.
“This has been something that we as a program have been working toward for years — ever since I entered the program my freshman year,” said junior captain and setter Caleigh O’Connell. “That was kind of the team goal every single season: win a state championship. That feeling was absolutely unreal.”
Bedford opened its season later than many teams in the state because it had to wait two weeks before it was allowed to practice and play in the gym. During that time, fourth-year Bulldogs coach Anna McGann extended tryouts from three days to several sessions over 2½ weeks, practicing on grass until holding the final day of tryouts in the gym.
The Bulldogs opened their regular-season campaign with a 3-0 victory over Goffstown on Sept. 26. They won every game by that same score with the exception of a 3-1 home triumph over Hollis/Brookline Oct. 15. Bedford defeated the Cavaliers twice in its home gym during the regular season.
McGann said she has talented players who worked hard in the offseason but noted the team’s never-give-up attitude was just as important to Bedford’s success this year.
“Honestly, we always had that mindset like, ‘Yeah, we got this,’ all along,” senior captain and middle hitter Lindsey Peirson said.
Bedford opened the Division I playoffs with a forfeit win over Keene and, after rescheduling due to a blown generator at Goffstown High School, defeated the Grizzlies, 3-0, to advance to a semifinal meeting with Spaulding of Rochester.
Bedford beat the Red Raiders, 3-0, at Oyster River High School in Durham last Thursday. McGann said the Bulldogs were scheduled to host the semifinal but Spaulding could not travel more than 35 miles from the school to play a game this season.
McGann said finding a neutral site to play the semifinal so Spaulding did not have to forfeit provided her a great teaching moment for her players.
“If we were in the same situation that Spaulding was in, we would hope the other team would do that for us,” McGann said.
After defeating a Red Raiders team McGann called one of the best it faced this season, Bedford prepared for its third meeting with Hollis/Brookline in the final. The difficulty of defeating a team three times in one season was on the Bulldogs’ mind throughout the two days between their semifinal and final games, O’Connell said.
“Hollis/Brookline is such a good team, going into that game we couldn’t have the thought that because we won the last two games, we would automatically win this game,” O’Connell said. “We still prepared every way we could. We knew they were not going to go down without a fight.”
McGann said the Cavaliers had a 23-18 lead in the first set of the final before the Bulldogs rallied to win it, 26-24.
“One of our team’s strengths is not letting the score affect us,” O’Connell said. “We’re not afraid to fight for every point regardless. I think that’s why we ended up winning that first set and it accelerated our team to success in the following sets.”
After the first set, McGann said her players told her, “This one’s ours.”
“The special thing about this team and our season this year is that a lot of kids on the varsity team have been through this before — been in playoff situations, high-pressure situations,” McGann said. “The hardest thing to teach a kid as a coach is to mentally get them checked in. One of the best things about this season is when we were down in a set, they never gave up.”
O’Connell and Peirson both said winning the Division I title means even more after a season filled with obstacles and protocols and wondering if it would end prematurely due to the pandemic.
“We went from playing on a grass field all summer and also starting the season two weeks later than almost all other schools in the state, then ended up being the only team in the state to lose one set all season,” Peirson said. “Seeing that transformation from not having a season at all to one of the most successful in the state is an incredible feeling.”