MANCHESTER – Baylee Bates made only one shot in the consolation game of this year’s Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament, but he made it at the right time.
With Manchester West holding a one-point lead and the final seconds ticking off the clock, Bates sank a deep 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to give Manchester Central a 61-59 victory Tuesday night at Manchester Memorial.
“If I’m being honest, I thought there was a lot less time than there was,” Bates said. “That’s why I was a little bit too deep. They got the ball to me and I should have passed it once more, but it went in and we won.
“I’ve been in a shooting slump,” Bates continued. “In practice I hit a lot, but in games I haven’t had that many looks to try and get out of it. This is a game we needed to win. It was a big confidence-booster.”
It may have been a big confidence-booster for West as well. The Blue Knights dressed eight players, and two of them were on the junior varsity roster.
West trailed by 22 early in the second half, but took a one-point lead on a free throw by Aiden Scott-Beaulac with 18.8 seconds left.
“So proud of them,” West coach John Langlois said. “It shows what we can become. The win would have been nice, but you need the comeback – the guts, the refuse-to-lose attitude. Keep coming, keep competing. That’s what we need. They just kept battling.”
The matchup preceded Tuesday night’s championship game between Trinity and Memorial.
West’s Jacob Plamondon, a senior guard, led all scorers with 24 points. The Blue Knights received 12 points from Scott-Beaulac, and eight from both Tevin Edmunds and Shy McQueeney.
Kuel Akot tossed in a team-high 16 for Central. Alex Montanez added 11 for the Little Green, and Greg Jean Baptiste finished with eight.
The game looked like it was over early. Central scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points and led 18-6 after one quarter. It was 36-16 at halftime, but West made it a six-point game by outscoring Central 24-10 in the third.
“We just kind of stopped playing and that’s one of the themes I’ve been trying to work on is to get us to play the full 32 minutes,” Central coach Sudi Lett said. “Tonight we played about 24.”
The Blue Knights tied the game twice before they took a one-point lead on Scott-Beaulac’s free throw. Then came the deep 3-pointer from Bates and a desperate last-second shot by West that was off the mark.
“I just wanted an open (shot),” Central coach Lett said. “We have a tendency to take contested shots or shots where we’re double-teamed. Baylee got an open look. I’m confident with him shooting it.”