MANCHESTER — The best defensive basketball teams are typically amorphous, comprised of a group of five players on a proverbial string.
Bedford looked that way for long stretches of its 67-35 win over Trinity on Saturday, shifting between man-to-man and zone defense at different times depending on the situation.
Though they played mostly 2-3 when they went to zone, the Bulldogs’ man-to-man wasn’t always the same. Sometimes they would switch screens to prevent long recovery periods. At other times they stayed home and fought through the picks.
Things like that make a difference when combating an offense that features a scorer like Trinity’s Royce Williams. Williams has the ability to break his man down off the dribble to either drive the lane or get his jump shot off. He’s also a capable scorer off the catch, coming around off-ball screens that are meant to free him up.
The Bulldogs did a good job of passing him off to the next man when he came around screens without the ball and fought hard to stay in front when he got a screen with the ball in his hands. That ensured there was almost always a man in his face when he touched the ball.
When he got downhill and started finishing at the basket late in the first quarter and early in the second, Bedford switched to the 2-3. That allowed the Bulldogs to pack the paint a bit more, and with 6-foot-6 Justin O’Neill back there standing guard, Williams’ life got tougher.
Williams came into the game averaging 28 points over two tournament games. Bedford held him to just nine, including a scoreless second half.
When Williams isn’t scoring at a high rate, Trinity has had a tough time putting the ball in the basket so far this season. The Pioneers had six players score in the game and three of them accounted for just two points each. It’s hard to win basketball games that way. If the plan was to render Williams ineffective, Bedford succeeded.
Salem 41, Central 35: If an early season tournament is about getting better, Central might be the team making the most of it. Though the Little Green came up short in their consolation game against Salem on Saturday, they are starting to get valuable contributions from all across their roster.
Barol Mowa and Michael Dupree led Central with seven points each while Andrew Houghton had six. Doro Keita was next with four and five other players finished with two points a piece.
Alex Devir had a game-high 10 for Salem. Trevor DeMinico added nine, Timmy Spampinato had seven and Adan Ayala had six.
The teams went into halftime tied at 19-19 but Central’s early foul trouble put Salem in the double bonus midway through the third quarter.
The Blue Devils shot 8 of 12 from the line in the second half, including 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter.