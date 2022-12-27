MANCHESTER — DeVohn Ellis powered the Trinity High School boys basketball team’s second-quarter run that led to the Pioneers’ 61-51 triumph over Manchester Central on Tuesday’s opening day of the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament at Manchester Memorial High School.
Ellis scored 11 of his 22 points in the second quarter, when Trinity took the lead for good with 5:57 left before halftime and never looked back.
Trinity will face the winner of Tuesday’s nightcap between Manchester Memorial and Manchester West in the semifinals tonight at 7:30.
The junior guard broke a 20-20 tie and began a 7-0 Pioneers run with a layup.
The Pioneers took a 29-23 lead into halftime and ballooned their advantage to 41-29 after three frames. Trinity ended the third quarter on an 8-1 run.
Tyler Bike came up big for Trinity in the second half, scoring 15 of his 21 points over the final 16 minutes.
Mark Nyomah led the Little Green with 19 points. Jason Gasana scored 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Mohamed Mohamed added 10 for Central.
Bedford 76, Exeter 54: In his first game of the season, Niko Badoian scored 10 points off the bench in the first half to help Bedford jump out to a 26-14 lead after the first quarter and 42-21 advantage at halftime.
Bulldogs coach Frank Moreno said Badoian, who returned from a back injury, was electric against the Blue Hawks.
“When he’s in the game, he gives us a different pace and it was fun,” Moreno said of the sophomore guard.
The Bulldogs, who will play Salem in the semifinals tonight at 6, built their first-half lead with a press defense that kept Exeter off balance.
Junior guard Luke Soden led Bedford with a game-high 25 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Bedford also received 18 points from senior forward Aiden O’Connell.
Ryan Luper scored a team-high 11 points and Nate McNeff added 9 for Exeter.
Salem 80, Bow 75 (OT): Philip Melo scored eight of his game-high 30 points in overtime to help Salem clinch the tournament-opening win. Six of the senior’s overtime points came at the free-throw line.
The Blue Devils also received 22 points from junior Ryan Morse and 14 from sophomore James Brock. The teammates combined for seven 3-pointers.
Bow led, 41-37, at halftime and 56-51 entering the fourth quarter. Junior guard Hunter Duncan led the Falcons with 25 points, including four 3-pointers.
Senior forward Mark Folsom added 10 points for Bow.
“They’re just super physical,” Moreno said of the Blue Devils. “It’s like an old-school Central team. They’re pressing you full court, they’ve got hands all over the place and Rob (McLaughlin) is such a great coach there…I’m glad we don’t face them in the regular season until the end.”