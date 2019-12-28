MANCHESTER — Look no further than the second quarter of Saturday’s Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament championship game between Exeter and Manchester Memorial for the reason Mike Leonard was named MVP.
In a frame in which the Blue Hawks scored 14 points, Leonard dropped in the first 12, helping Exeter take a one-point lead into the halftime break en route to a 63-57 victory.
“He’s a senior and he has kind of waited his turn here at Exeter,” Blue Hawks coach Jeff Holmes said. “He’s a good player and works extremely hard. He’s a key guy for us, absolutely.”
Leonard showed off an ability to score in a variety of ways, but it always seemed to come back to him making big 3-point buckets. He finished the game shooting 3-for-4 from behind the arc, including two in the second quarter.
“It’s great to have him,” teammate Ryan Grijalva said. “You kick it out to Mike and it’s a good chance it’s going in. He always adds that extra point on the scoreboard for us with those shots.”
Leonard finished with a game-high 22 points to put his scoring average for the tournament at 18.7 points over three games played.
Exeter received 102 total points between Leonard and Grijalva in the tournament with the latter’s 46 good enough to make him the first player from Exeter to enter the tournament’s 100-point club. The senior has played in nine QCIBT games dating back to his sophomore year, scoring a total of 106 points and averaging 11.8 points per game.
“I guess it’s just another milestone on the chart,” Grijalva said. “We’ve been to the championship the last three years and lost one of them, which was tough. I’m not really too impressed with the point scoring, I’m just happy we got the win.”
Saturday’s game was a rematch of the 2017 final when Memorial defeated Exeter, 69-67. Exeter beat Central 94-65 last year to win the title.
This year’s win wasn’t so easy. The fourth quarter began with Exeter leading 38-34 before Memorial rallied to tie the game at 43-43.
That’s when the Blue Hawks started to take advantage at the free throw line. With Exeter already in the double bonus, every Memorial foul sent a Blue Hawks player to the line. Exeter responded by knocking down 14 of their 20 free throw attempts in the quarter.
“For the majority of the game we didn’t shoot a very good percentage,” Holmes said. “Jaedon Cliche hit some big ones and Matt McConnell hit some down the stretch. We got timely free throws, I would say. Our percentage wasn’t that great.”
Cliche hit all four of his free throws in the quarter while McConnell went 7-for-9, including four straight that helped put the game away for good.
Memorial’s Derrick Barikore (12 points) and Jack Fitzgerald (13 points) did everything they could to keep the Crusaders in it late. Fitzgerald hit a 3 with 41 seconds left that cut the Exeter lead to 57-55, and Barikore had six points in the quarter, including four clutch free throws.
“We grew a lot this tournament,” Memorial coach Danny Bryson said. “I think Memorial basketball is trending up and we can make some noise in Division I if we continue to grow from this. We get a rematch with them next Friday. We’ll be ready.”
Lebanon 71, Manchester West 57: Jon Willeman scored nearly half of the Raiders’ points, pouring in 35 while hitting three 3-pointers and knocking down all eight of his free throws. Calvin Bates added 13.
Kur Teng had 14 points to lead West.