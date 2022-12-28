221229-spt-qcibtexeterbowboys-01.jpg

12/28/22 Photo by Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Exeter beat Bow 72-41 in the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament held at Memorial High School on Wednesday afternoon. Players vie for the rebound including Exeter's Dylan Whelan, center, and Bow's Mark Folsom, right.

MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Central boys basketball team finally got one Wednesday night at Manchester Memorial High School.

While it was in the consolation round of the 59th annual Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament, the Little Green captured their first win of the season.