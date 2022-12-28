MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Central boys basketball team finally got one Wednesday night at Manchester Memorial High School.
While it was in the consolation round of the 59th annual Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament, the Little Green captured their first win of the season.
Jason Gasana and Mark Nyomah powered the Little Green to a 15-point halftime lead en route to Central’s 63-37 triumph over city rival Memorial.
Central, which is 0-3 in the NHIAA Division I regular season, will play Exeter at 4:30 p.m. while Memorial will face Bow at 3 p.m. in consolation-round bouts Thursday.
Bedford will play the winner of Wednesday's late semifinal between defending tournament champion Trinity and Manchester West in the championship game Thursday night at 7:30. Bedford beat Salem, 92-35, in the other semifinal.
“Sometimes when a season’s like that, getting that first one kind of gets the monkey off your back and you’re able to relax a little bit and play a little bit more free,” Little Green coach Sudi Lett said.
Coming off a 10-point outing in Central’s tournament-opening 61-51 loss to Trinity on Tuesday, Gasana scored 17 points in the first half. The senior guard finished with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds.
Nyomah, a junior forward, notched 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, and two rebounds.
“Our team looks a lot different when he’s playing well,” Lett said of Gasana. “Mark is obviously an All-State First Team caliber player but we’re really only going to go as far as Jason takes us.
“When those guys are clicking like that, I think we can beat anybody.”
The duo combined for nine points over Central’s 11-2 run over the last 3:40 of the first quarter, which built a 18-12 Little Green lead entering the second frame.
Central extended that run to 26-2 before Memorial scored its first two points of the second quarter with 3:35 left before halftime via two Mateo Ancic free throws.
The Little Green led, 35-20, at halftime.
Lett said he told his players before the game that they have to care about winning even though it was a consolation-round exhibition.
The players listened.
Central was vocal both on the court and the bench. Memorial coach Danny Bryson said the Little Green had more energy than the Crusaders the entire game.
Central had a 51-29 lead entering the fourth quarter. Memorial trailed by at least 14 points and as many as 26 in the second half.
“We just never matched their intensity that game,” Bryson said. “They started hitting shots and getting more confident. Once Central starts hitting shots and getting a lead like that on you, it can get away from you quickly.”
Anthony Bama added eight points and two rebounds for Central.
Memorial received a team-high 10 points alongside four rebounds from Treyhaun Dunn and eight points and four rebounds from Christian Bilolo.
“Just fighting to get our record reorganized and, hopefully, be one of the best teams in the league,” Lett said.
Exeter 72, Bow 41: Exeter coach Jeff Holmes said his team responded after the Blue Hawks’ defense was exposed by Bedford on Tuesday.
Division I Exeter, which fell, 76-54, to Bedford on Tuesday, held Division II Bow to four points in the second quarter and led, 43-13, at halftime.
The Blue Hawks, who led by at least 28 points and as many as 38 in the second half, played aggressive on defense, which led to transition scoring opportunities.
“We were really weak in some areas (Tuesday) and we worked on those things today,” Holmes said of his defense. “Some fundamental things that we’ve been working on we did a lot better today.”
Exeter also moved the ball around well on offense, another of Holmes’ focuses, and tried some different lineups in the win.
Senior guard Ryan Luper and sophomore guard Nate McNeff both scored a team-high 13 points for Exeter. Seven of Luper’s points came during a 10-0 Exeter third-quarter run. Senior forward Evan Pafford added 12 points for the Blue Hawks.
McNeff also scored nine points in Exeter’s loss to Bedford. “He’s been a nice surprise for us in this tournament,” Holmes said.
Freshman Jake Reardon led Bow with a game-high 17 points.
Bedford 92, Salem 35: The Bulldogs scored almost as many points in the first quarter as Salem finished with.
Bedford led, 32-13, after the opening eight minutes and 57-18 at halftime.
Luke Soden led the Bulldogs with a game-high 27 points, nine of which came on three 3-pointers. Bedford also received 22 points from Aiden O’Connell and six each from Ethan Caldwell, Daniel Caldwell and Caden Brown.
Philip Melo scored a team-high 16 points and Ryan Morse added nine for Salem.
West 81, Memorial 58 (Tuesday night): Max Shosa and Aiden Scott-Beaulac each had 22 points as the Blue Knights won their tournament-opening game on Tuesday night.
Angel Castro chipped in 17 points for West, which was to face Trinity in Wednesday's late game.
Abdalha Rhamadhani had 21 points to lead the Crusaders.