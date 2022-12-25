The field for this week’s Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament is bigger and better than it was a year ago. There can’t be any debate about that.
Last season the tournament was reduced to four Manchester schools: Central, Memorial, Trinity and West. This year the QCIBT will return to its usual eight teams. In addition to those four Manchester programs the tournament will include the boys teams from Bedford, Bow, Exeter and Salem.
The tournament kicks off Tuesday at Manchester Memorial with the following first-round matchups:
Bow vs. Salem (3 p.m.)
Exeter vs. Bedford (4:30 p.m.)
Central vs. Trinity (6 p.m.)
West vs. Memorial (7:30 p.m.)
The three-day event will wrap up with Thursday’s championship game (7:30 p.m.).
Trinity (2-1) won last year’s tournament and went on to claim the Division I championship, but lost all but four players from that team. Of the four returning players, two were starters last season.
“We’re in a different boat this year than we were last year,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “We’re still trying to find our identity. … We’re going to play a tough, tough Central team opening night. There’s going to be a good crowd. That’s going to be great for our kids.
“I load up the roster with 15 kids. You can play a lot of kids too, especially if you lose one of the (first two) games you can get other guys in and see where they are.”
Trinity’s loss came against Bedford (3-0), 68-62. Those teams could meet again in the tournament’s championship game.
“We’re going to go in and compete, but there are some things we have to fix and some kids we have to develop for sure,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “Bedford’s never won it, so my guys have to learn how to compete at a high level. If we can get that first game against Exeter we may go all-in and try to get a (tournament championship). That would be great for us.”
• Manchester Central will be home to the Doug Chandler Girls Christmas Tournament, which is also a three-day event that begins Tuesday. The first-round matchups:
West vs. Merrimack (1:30 p.m.)
Trinity vs. Bow (3 p.m.)
Central vs. Conant (4:30 p.m.)
Memorial vs. Derryfield (6 p.m.)
Conant (4-0), last year’s runner-up in Division III, is among the favorites to win the Division III title this season. Derryfield moved from Division IV to Division II after the 2021-22 season.
Memorial is off to a 3-0 start in Division I, and Bow will enter the tournament with a 3-0 record in Division II.
• The Nashua Holiday Tournament has returned after a two-year absence and is among the other basketball tournaments in the area this year. This year’s tournament begins Wednesday at Nashua South and features four boys teams and four girls teams.
Wednesday’s matchups:
Girls: Nashua South vs. Milford (2 p.m.) and Nashua North vs. Souhegan (3:30 p.m.).
Boys: Nashua North vs. Souhegan (5 p.m.) and Nashua South vs. Milford (6:30 p.m.)
The championship games and consolation games in each bracket are scheduled to be played Thursday.