McFarland
Memorial quarterback Connor McFarland picks up yardage before being forced out of bounds by Goffstown’s Jay Obando during Friday’s Queen City Jamboree at Gill Stadium in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — If you watched Manchester Memorial take on Goffstown in Friday night’s Queen City Jamboree, you may be wondering if Memorial head coach Rob Sturgis spent his offseason watching reruns of Army-Navy games or offensive highlights from some of Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams.

Why? Because Memorial has scrapped the spread offense in favor of an option attack this season.