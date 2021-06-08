EXETER — Jackson Hale and his fellow seniors on the Exeter High School boys lacrosse team achieved a dream Tuesday they have had since they started playing together in third or fourth grade.
Hale and the Blue Hawks jumped out to an early lead and posted a second-half shutout to defeat defending champ (from 2019) Pinkerton Academy of Derry, 12-5, at Bill Ball Stadium, securing the program’s first trip to the NHIAA Division I final since 2010. The Blue Hawks last won a state title in 2001, when they repeated as Division II champs.
Exeter (16-2) will play Bishop Guertin, which beat Bedford 17-4 in Tuesday's other semifinal, for the D-I crown on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Bedford’s Bulldog Stadium. Pinkerton, which reached each of the past seven D-I title games, finished the season with a 14-6 record.
“It’s been something that we’ve been dreaming about since we were kids,” said Hale, who scored once. “It’s something that I dreamed about last night going to bed and I just can’t wait until Saturday.”
Exeter jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the opening 8 minutes, 32 seconds, and led, 5-3, after the first quarter. Pinkerton freshman Cole Frank won five of his 14 faceoffs in the second quarter and the Astros cut Exeter’s lead to 6-5 with 7:02 left before halftime, when Michael Uber scored what proved to be his team’s last goal.
The Blue Hawks scored twice over the final 2:42 of the first half to take a 8-5 halftime lead. Exeter had at least a four-goal cushion the rest of the way after Jake Mantell opened the second-half scoring at the 2:17 mark of the third quarter.
“We just made too many mistakes,” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Gaudreau, who succeeded the legendary Brian O’Reilly before last season — a season that was never played because of the pandemic.
“Exeter’s a veteran team and we made too many young mistakes and that cost us. That led to goals ... (Exeter) played very well. They controlled the ball, they didn’t turn it over and they were disciplined. I thought there was a stretch there in the middle quarters where we had a lot of offensive opportunities, a lot of good looks on the goal and we just didn’t convert.”
When the Astros pulled within a goal, Exeter coach Gerry Holly told his players there was no need to panic and to stay within the game plan.
“We played good, smart lacrosse for the majority of the game,” Holly said.
The Blue Hawks won only five faceoffs but maintained control of the game by creating turnovers and winning the ground-ball battle, 17-8.
“Definitely our physicality was huge in that game,” Hale said. “When I was out there and there was a ball on the ground, everyone was just hawking right to it.”
In what Holly called the best game of his high school career, Mantell, a senior, led Exeter with a game-high five goals. Two of his tallies came over the Blue Hawks’ 4-0 start to the contest.
Exeter also received two goals from Gavin Lechner and one each from Hale, Spencer Clark, Connor Holly, Aiden Drunsic and Matt Campfield. Blue Hawks sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Tatman made six saves.
Ryan Lynch scored twice and Uber, Mason Barbone and Ryan Spellman each recorded one goal for the Astros. Hunter Drouin logged three assists and Curtis Michaud made eight saves for Pinkerton.
The Blue Hawks wore their grey jerseys from the early 2000s in the win, which Hale said was to show he and his teammates are playing for more than just themselves this postseason.
“We’re playing for all of Exeter,” Hale said. “This isn’t Exeter Blue Hawks 2021. This is Exeter Blue Hawks as a whole. We’re going to go there on Saturday as a school, as a we, not a me.”