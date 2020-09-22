LONDONDERRY — Even though his face was covered by a mask, you could tell that the smile couldn’t be wiped off the face of Londonderry High School senior Derrick Apholz following Tuesday’s boys soccer game against rival Pinkerton Academy.
Apholz — like many other seniors — was unsure if he would get a chance to complete his high school career because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His final season began in memorable style, as he scored the game’s first goal late in the second half in Londonderry’s 2-0 Division I victory over the Astros.
“It feels good to just get back out here and play with some of these players who have been playing for a while. This feels like family and we just went out there and wanted to have fun,” Apholz said. “It was happiness, excitement and we’re nervous for our first game because we wanted to win. Plus it was senior night. Just nerves and excitement throughout the game.”
Londonderry coach Todd Ellis and Pinkerton coach Kerry Boles were first and foremost proud that they had the chance to lead their teams back onto the field. The teams will reunite again in Derry on Saturday as part of “Rivalry Week.”
“This is the first time we got to see the kids play someone other than themselves, so it’s just great to get them back there,” Ellis said. “There was some excitement, some nerves and some fatigue from actually playing a real game. It’s just really exciting and glad we’re getting the chance.”
Pinkerton started its season four days after Boles got his team situated after tryouts.
“Everybody is just excited to get back out here, run around, and I’m just excited that they have the opportunity to be back out here and have fun with all of these guys,” Boles said. “It’s frustrating we didn’t get the win, but like I told these guys, it’s a 10-game scrimmage until the playoffs; records don’t matter.”
The teams played evenly throughout the night with each having opportunities, but the Lancers finally cracked through. Patrick Tewksbury touched it ahead to Apholz, who beat Pinkerton goalie Kyoshi Dustin with 12:34 left in regulation.
“I thought we did a pretty good job in carrying play,” Ellis said. ”I think the kids think they could play more consistently, but overall it was good and it was nice to play well against your rival.”