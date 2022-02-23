BEDFORD -- Even though Riley Marsh was making his third straight appearance in the Division III semifinals and was used to the atmosphere, the Gilford High School senior and his teammates were still a little nervous entering Tuesday night’s game against White Mountains.
But once the two-time defending champs settled into their game, Marsh was there to lead the way.
Marsh scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in a second quarter during which top-seeded Gilford pulled away en route to a 54-36 victory over the fifth-seeded Spartans at Bedford High School.
“We played super well. We came into this game a little nervous, but every semifinal game you should come in nervous,” Marsh said. “We came in, capitalized like we were supposed to and we took over the atmosphere. We turned our defense into offense from steals and blocks. That’s what we did tonight and luckily we came out with the W.”
“We’ve been here before, we dealt with the pressure before, so we’re used to it,” Marsh said.
Marsh was a sophomore on the 2020 team that reached the championship game against Mascenic. That was before the onset of the COVID-19 forced the game to be canceled and co-champions to be declared. He scored the winning bucket off a steal to seal Gilford’s 41-40 win over Hopkinton in last year’s title game.
Gilford (18-1) brings an eight-game winning streak into its attempt for a three-peat when it faces No. 3 Kearsarge (16-3) in Saturday’s Division III championship game at Keene State College at 7 p.m. The Cougars survived a 45-42 decision against No. 7 Mascoma Valley (15-5) in Tuesday’s earlier action.
“I think once the game settled down a little bit, we settled down and made some plays,” Gilford coach Rick Aquilano said. “It starts with our defense and some timely shots by Riley Marsh that really got us going.”
Gilford carried a 10-6 lead into the second quarter and led 19-17 midway through the quarter when Marsh sank a jumper in transition, and Isaiah Reese (14 points) followed by converting a steal. Marsh then picked up a steal and fed Jalen Reese for a layup, before his pullup from the foul line prompted a White Mountains timeout with 1:59 left in the first half and Gilford up 29-17.
“We have been saying that we have to dominate the first four minutes of every quarter. If you can dominate the first four minutes of every quarter, you can likely dominate the next four,” Marsh said. “We just played four by four by four until we finally reached 32, and we played all 32 with hearts. We’re super happy and super excited to go on to the championship.”
White Mountains (16-5) ended its scoring drought on Avery Hazelton’s hoop, but Marsh finished off a fast break to give the Golden Eagles a 31-19 halftime lead.
“Our plan was to stop them in transition, but there were too many turnovers,” White Mountains coach Mike Curtis said. “(Gilford) is just so long and athletic with great senior leadership.”
Gilford forced 12 turnovers in the first half and continued to frustrate the Spartans, who closed to within nine points on two occasions in the second half. Jalen Reese controlled the paint all night, and scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter to give Gilford a 44-31 lead.
“We have some balance and we’re really part of this group, and hopefully we got one more in us,” Aquilano said.
After being picked as the top two teams in the division in the preseason, Gilford and Kearsarge didn’t meet during the regular season.
“That’s a very tough matchup for us. They’re physical, well coached and play hard,” Aquilano said. “I hope we can live up to it. We’ve got five or six guys that played last year, so we’re going to have to find our way.”