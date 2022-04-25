LONDONDERRY — The Pinkerton Academy boys lacrosse team expects a gritty game every time it plays at rival Londonderry, Astros sophomore faceoff specialist Cole Frank said.
With 49 seconds remaining, Frank gritted out a final faceoff win to help Pinkerton secure a 10-9 NHIAA Division I victory over the Lancers.
“I do pretty well under pressure, so I don’t take it any differently but I know it’s serious,” Frank said of the last faceoff. “Got to get the win, get the easy possession and make sure I get off the field — let the offensive guys do the work and secure the win.”
Londonderry (2-4) pulled within one with 49 seconds left on a long-range goal from Josh DeFranzo, who had a hat trick. After Frank won the game’s last faceoff, Pinkerton (4-2) took a timeout with 30 seconds remaining then played keep away to run out the clock.
Frank won 18 of 22 faceoffs overall.
“Just getting all those faceoffs, that’s a killer,” said Londonderry assistant coach Scott Walden, who filled in as head coach for Roger Sampson. “You lose that many possessions, I think, that’s a tough one to come back from.”
The Astros led, 7-5, at halftime, 9-7 after three quarters and took a three-goal lead when Michael Uber notched a man-up tally with 6:36 left.
Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau said the Astros want to be a strong transition team but he preached the importance of valuing possessions to his players in the closing minutes.
“Cole does such a great job for us getting the ball to us,” Gaudreau said. “We get opportunities. We just need to finish better — value those opportunities that we’re getting.”
Londonderry opened the game’s scoring with a goal from Noah Malcolm at the 3:07 mark but Pinkerton’s Riley Spellman answered 42 seconds later with his own goal to tie it up.
Uber, a sophomore midfielder, broke the one-goal deadlock with 5:24 left in the opening quarter and Pinkerton led the rest of the way. The Lancers never fell behind by more than three goals.
About 25 seconds before DeFranzo’s goal that capped the Lancers’ scoring, teammate Nate Pedrick had a shot bounce off the far post.
Walden said, even counting Londonderry’s regular-season win over the Astros last year, that Monday’s bout between the rivals was the most competitive he has seen in recent memory.
“Even though we won a game last year, we jumped out to a huge lead early and hung on,” Walden said. “This is the first time I’ve seen in years where this was a game from front to back. ... I told the guys that it’s nice coming into this game knowing it’s a legitimate rivalry game now that we can compete in.”
Aidan Huard logged two goals while Pedrick, Malcolm, Connor Howe and John Baumann also scored for Londonderry. Lancers goalies Colby Walden and Dane Duarte combined for nine saves.
Uber tallied a game-high four goals and Spellman scored twice. Frank, Matthew Feole, Joey Gallo and Ryan Lynch also scored for the Astros. Pinkerton junior goalies Tyler LeBlanc and Curtis Michaud made a combined five saves.
“Our defense has been solid all year … and certainly we’ve been strong at the (faceoff) X,” Gaudreau said. “If we can continue that and value those possessions, we’ll be in good shape.”