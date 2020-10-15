Friday
Campbell at Sanborn (3 p.m.)
Sanborn was in over its head in its first three games, but the Indians may be able to keep things close against the Cougars. Campbell, 26-20.
Goffstown at Central (6 p.m.)
It looks like Central’s contest against Concord next weekend will be a play-in game. Goffstown, 35-14.
Milford at Pelham (6 p.m.)
Can the Pythons stretch their shutout streak to four games? Pelham, 21-6.
Kennett at St. Thomas (6:30 p.m.)
Got the chance to see Kennett play last weekend. The Eagles are as good as any team in Division II. Kennett, 28-14.
Dover at Portsmouth/Oyster River (7 p.m.)
Dover changed its uniforms this year. Look good, play good. Dover, 21-7.
Spaulding at Exeter (7 p.m.)
After an 0-2 start, the Blue Hawks climb back to the .500-mark. Exeter, 27-7.
Windham at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
The Lancers rebound after suffering their first loss. Londonderry, 28-7.
Concord at Bedford (7 p.m.)
We all knew the Bulldogs would be good, but they may be better than many of us expected. Bedford, 33-7.
Memorial at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
This is where the Crusaders suffer their first loss. Winnacunnet, 20-14.
Bishop Guertin at Trinity (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals have played a tough schedule and will have a good chance to earn their first victory this weekend. BG, 21-13.
Merrimack at Salem (7 p.m.)
Seems like Merrimack hasn’t played a game since last season. Salem, 21-19.
West at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
The Sabers have allowed seven points in three games. Souhegan, 28-0.
Fall Mountain at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals enter the win column. Stevens, 27-14.
Saturday
Laconia at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (10 a.m.)
If the Sachems can tighten up on defense they’ll have a chance to earn their first victory. Laconia, 22-20.
Epping at Raymond (noon)
This game marks the coaching debut for Epping/Newmarket’s Nick Durocher, a former tight end at the University of New Hampshire. Raymond, 34-12.
Bow at Merrimack Valley (noon)
The Falcons are averaging 43 points per game. Bow, 34-14.
Pembroke at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Pembroke is 3-0, but the level of difficulty increases this week. H-D/H, 27-20.
Kingswood at Plymouth (1:30 p.m.)
Plymouth’s two wins have come by a total of three points. The margin of victory will likely be a little larger here. Plymouth, 35-6.
Monadnock at Newport (1:30 p.m.)
These are two of the best small-school programs in the state. Monadnock, 19-12.
Newfound at Mascoma (2 p.m.)
One of these teams is going to celebrate a victory for the first time this season. Mascoma, 29-27.
Gilford/Belmont at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
Here’s where Winnisquam’s 19-game winning streak could come to an end. Gilford/Belmont, 21-20.
Timberlane at Hollis/Brookline (3 p.m.)
This will be a tough test for the Cavaliers, who will be playing their first game on the school’s new turf field. Timberlane, 20-12.
Keene at Lebanon (3:30 p.m.)
The Raiders scheduled games against teams from all four divisions this season. Lebanon, 28-12.
John Stark at Hanover (6 p.m.)
Bonus game for the Marauders. Hanover, 27-14.
Last week: 20-2; 2020 record: 55-12