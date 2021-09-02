Dover QB Lopez

Quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan, shown last season against Exeter, is one reason why Dover is picked by Roger Brown to beat Bedford on Friday night. 

FRIDAY (7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I

Goffstown at Exeter

These could be two of the best teams in the division. Exeter, 17-12.

Memorial at Dover

Another good Week 1 game that could go either way. Dover, 20-13.

Central at Portsmouth/Oyster River

This game should be up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. P/OR, 14-12.

Spaulding at Concord

Expect first-year Concord coach Jim Corkum to add a little old-school football to the mix this season. Concord, 21-20.

Bedford at Winnacunnet

The Warriors are the more-experienced team, and they’re also at home. Winnacunnet, 20-14.

Nashua North at Alvirne

There are those who think the Titans are going to take a big step back this season. Then there are those of us who disagree. North, 26-13.

Bishop Guertin at Keene, 6:30

Whether or not the Cardinals are as good as they looked in the Queen City Jamboree remains to be seen, but they’re good enough to start the season 1-0. BG, 28-7.

Londonderry at Merrimack, 6:30

If the Lancers can play sound pass defense, they’ll open with a win. Londonderry, 28-14.

Salem at Nashua South, 6:30

This game features two of the best running backs in the state in South’s Josh Compoh and Salem’s Aidan McDonald. Salem, 22-21.

DIVISION II

Kennett at Souhegan

Difficult opener for Kennett, but the Eagles will be a playoff team. Souhegan, 27-21.

Merrimack Valley at Kingswood

Nothing builds confidence like a Week 1 victory on the road. Merrimack Valley, 19-14.

Timberlane at St. Thomas, 5 p.m.

The Owls might be a playoff team if they competed in Division I this season. Timberlane, 34-12.

Bow at Hanover

The Falcons are consistently good year after year. Bow, 28-14.

Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Hollis/Brookline

Both teams enter the season with a lot of question marks. Going with the home team. Hollis/Brookline, 20-13.

Lebanon at West

This Lebanon team has some unfinished business. Lebanon, 34-12.

DIVISION III

Campbell at Kearsarge, 6:30

Kearsarge didn’t play football last year. We’ll have to see if that shows this weekend. Campbell, 33-6.

Trinity at ConVal

Like Kearsarge, ConVal hasn’t played a football game since the 2019 season. Trinity, 26-12.

Monadnock at Laconia

Here’s one thing you can count on: The Huskies will be good on defense. Monadnock, 28-6.

Stevens at Pelham

The Pythons pick up where they left off a year ago. Pelham, 27-7.

DIVISION IV

Franklin at Raymond

Guessing that it may take Franklin some time to adjust to a new coach and a new offense. Raymond, 20-6.

SATURDAY

DIVISION I

Pinkerton at Windham, 1:30 p.m.

Seems like a lot of people are looking past the Astros. Pinkerton, 28-12.

DIVISION II

Milford at John Stark, 2 p.m.

How long has it been since someone other than an Urda played quarterback for the Spartans? This year it’ll be Chuck Urda. Milford, 28-8.

Gilford/Belmont at Sanborn, 2 p.m.

Both of these teams will be better than most expect. Gilford/Belmont, 19-14.

Plymouth at Pembroke, 2:30 p.m.

The Bobcats are trying to play their way into the Division II championship game for the sixth straight year. Plymouth, 35-14.

DIVISION III

Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.

First time in a long time that Winnisquam will open a season with someone other than Phil Nichols starting at quarterback. Winnisquam, 20-12.

DIVISION IV

Bp. Brady at Epping/Newmarket, 2 p.m.

This game will showcase two of the best quarterbacks in the division. Bishop Brady, 20-19.

Newfound at Mascoma Valley, 1 p.m.

Zach Parsons collects a victory in his first game as Newfound’s head coach. Newfound, 18-12.

Somersworth at Newport, 2 p.m.

The Tigers beat the Hilltoppers 42-0 in last year’s Division IV championship game. This game should be a lot closer. Newport, 26-19.

Last week: N/A; 2020 Record: 123-23

