FRIDAY (7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
Goffstown at Exeter
These could be two of the best teams in the division. Exeter, 17-12.
Memorial at Dover
Another good Week 1 game that could go either way. Dover, 20-13.
Central at Portsmouth/Oyster River
This game should be up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. P/OR, 14-12.
Spaulding at Concord
Expect first-year Concord coach Jim Corkum to add a little old-school football to the mix this season. Concord, 21-20.
Bedford at Winnacunnet
The Warriors are the more-experienced team, and they’re also at home. Winnacunnet, 20-14.
Nashua North at Alvirne
There are those who think the Titans are going to take a big step back this season. Then there are those of us who disagree. North, 26-13.
Bishop Guertin at Keene, 6:30
Whether or not the Cardinals are as good as they looked in the Queen City Jamboree remains to be seen, but they’re good enough to start the season 1-0. BG, 28-7.
Londonderry at Merrimack, 6:30
If the Lancers can play sound pass defense, they’ll open with a win. Londonderry, 28-14.
Salem at Nashua South, 6:30
This game features two of the best running backs in the state in South’s Josh Compoh and Salem’s Aidan McDonald. Salem, 22-21.
DIVISION II
Kennett at Souhegan
Difficult opener for Kennett, but the Eagles will be a playoff team. Souhegan, 27-21.
Merrimack Valley at Kingswood
Nothing builds confidence like a Week 1 victory on the road. Merrimack Valley, 19-14.
Timberlane at St. Thomas, 5 p.m.
The Owls might be a playoff team if they competed in Division I this season. Timberlane, 34-12.
Bow at Hanover
The Falcons are consistently good year after year. Bow, 28-14.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Hollis/Brookline
Both teams enter the season with a lot of question marks. Going with the home team. Hollis/Brookline, 20-13.
Lebanon at West
This Lebanon team has some unfinished business. Lebanon, 34-12.
DIVISION III
Campbell at Kearsarge, 6:30
Kearsarge didn’t play football last year. We’ll have to see if that shows this weekend. Campbell, 33-6.
Trinity at ConVal
Like Kearsarge, ConVal hasn’t played a football game since the 2019 season. Trinity, 26-12.
Monadnock at Laconia
Here’s one thing you can count on: The Huskies will be good on defense. Monadnock, 28-6.
Stevens at Pelham
The Pythons pick up where they left off a year ago. Pelham, 27-7.
DIVISION IV
Franklin at Raymond
Guessing that it may take Franklin some time to adjust to a new coach and a new offense. Raymond, 20-6.
SATURDAY
DIVISION I
Pinkerton at Windham, 1:30 p.m.
Seems like a lot of people are looking past the Astros. Pinkerton, 28-12.
DIVISION II
Milford at John Stark, 2 p.m.
How long has it been since someone other than an Urda played quarterback for the Spartans? This year it’ll be Chuck Urda. Milford, 28-8.
Gilford/Belmont at Sanborn, 2 p.m.
Both of these teams will be better than most expect. Gilford/Belmont, 19-14.
Plymouth at Pembroke, 2:30 p.m.
The Bobcats are trying to play their way into the Division II championship game for the sixth straight year. Plymouth, 35-14.
DIVISION III
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
First time in a long time that Winnisquam will open a season with someone other than Phil Nichols starting at quarterback. Winnisquam, 20-12.
DIVISION IV
Bp. Brady at Epping/Newmarket, 2 p.m.
This game will showcase two of the best quarterbacks in the division. Bishop Brady, 20-19.
Newfound at Mascoma Valley, 1 p.m.
Zach Parsons collects a victory in his first game as Newfound’s head coach. Newfound, 18-12.
Somersworth at Newport, 2 p.m.
The Tigers beat the Hilltoppers 42-0 in last year’s Division IV championship game. This game should be a lot closer. Newport, 26-19.
Last week: N/A; 2020 Record: 123-23