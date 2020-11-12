Division I semis, Winnacunnet at Goffstown (1 p.m.): It’s been a bounce-back year for the Warriors, who had one victory last season. The ride will likely end here, though. The Grizzlies seem to have a little bit of everything that’s needed to reach the Division I championship game. Goffstown, 21-7.
Division I semis, Salem at Nashua North (1 p.m.): North’s big-play offense gets a lot of attention, but the Titans play some pretty good defense too. North, 28-13.
Division II semis, Plymouth at Lebanon (1 p.m.): They flipped a coin to determine which team would be at home for this game. The teams appear to be so even that a coin flip might be the best way to predict a winner as well. Plymouth, 14-13.
Division II semis, Timberlane at Souhegan (1 p.m.): The Sabers look like the best team in Division II. Souhegan, 34-14.
Division III final, Stevens at Pelham (1 p.m.): There’s no doubt the Cardinals will do their best to put up a fight, but the Pythons are the best team in Division III this year. Pelham, 33-7.
Division IV final, Newport at Somersworth (1 p.m.): The Hilltoppers will make this game closer than many expect, but the Tigers are going to have an enjoyable ride home. Newport, 27-13.
Last week: 8-1
2020 record: 116-23