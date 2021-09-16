FRIDAY (7 P.M. GAMES UNLESS NOTED)
Division I
Winnacunnet at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
The going gets tougher for the Warriors next week when they travel to Exeter. Winnacunnet, 34-6.
Merrimack at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
Merrimack has allowed 79 points in two games, and South has surrendered 105. Gotta play defense to win. South, 28-26.
Concord at Dover
This is the softer part of Dover’s schedule, so the Green Wave can’t afford a second loss in as many weeks. Dover, 28-7.
Bedford at Portsmouth/Oyster River
There hasn’t been a big game in Portsmouth for years, but with the possible playoff implications, this one qualifies. Bedford, 21-20.
Goffstown at Manchester Memorial, ppd.
Keene at Alvirne
The team that loses this game falls to 0-3. Alvirne, 20-14.
Bishop Guertin at Londonderry
If the Cardinals win this matchup, they might start mentioning BG coach John Trisciani as a candidate for the Southern Cal job. Londonderry, 28-14.
Pinkerton at Salem
Hard to believe that the Blue Devils could be a sub-.500 team after three weeks. Salem, 22-21.
Nashua North at Windham
Each of these teams is coming off a one-point victory. Nashua North, 20-14.
Plymouth at Bow
No doubt it will be an emotional night in Bow. Plymouth, 28-13.
Division II
Merrimack Valley at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
The Owls have yet to allow a point this season. Timberlane, 27-6.
Gilford-Belmont at Kingswood
The Golden Eagles will be 3-0 after this week, but they have Lebanon in Week 4 and Timberlane in Week 5. Gilford-Belmont, 33-14.
Kennett at St. Thomas
Kennett is still seeking its first trip to the end zone. St. Thomas, 20-6.
Hollis/Brookline at Souhegan
The Sabers play four of their next five games at home. Souhegan, 35-14.
Lebanon at Milford
This is where the Raiders get their first test. Lebanon, 33-20.
Division III
Pelham at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Pythons might be more dominant than they were a year ago. Pelham, 48-12.
Laconia at Stevens
The Cardinals win their home opener. Stevens, 19-7.
Winnisquam at Trinity
Winnisquam has been outscored 65-8 in two games. Now it has to face a 2-0 Trinity team on the road. Trinity, 39-6.
Monadnock at ConVal
Neither of these teams has been able to generate much offense this season. Monadnock, 14-0.
SATURDAY
Division II
Hanover at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
The Marauders have been a mild surprise so far this year. Hanover, 26-12.
Sanborn at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
One of these teams is going to collect its first win. Sanborn, 14-12.
Manchester West at John Stark (6:30 p.m.)
Going with the home team, but this is a game West might be able to steal. John Stark, 20-19.
Division III
Campbell at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
Make it three wins in as many tries for the Cougars. Campbell, 22-6.
Division IV
Bishop Brady at Newfound (2 p.m.)
Newfound is back in business after an unexpected week off. Bishop Brady, 26-12.
Fall Mountain at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
This is the Game of the Week in Division IV. Fall Mountain, 22-20.
Franklin at Newport (2 p.m.)
Franklin is another team still looking to score its first points of the season. Those points may not come against the Tigers. Newport, 32-0.
Somersworth at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers enter the win column. Somersworth, 22-14
Last week: 18-6; 2021 Record: 42-10