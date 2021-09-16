Guertin

Salem’s Thomas Ahlers is hit by a BG defender during last Saturday’s game.

 DAN DOYON

FRIDAY (7 P.M. GAMES UNLESS NOTED)

Division I

Winnacunnet at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)

The going gets tougher for the Warriors next week when they travel to Exeter. Winnacunnet, 34-6.

Merrimack at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)

Merrimack has allowed 79 points in two games, and South has surrendered 105. Gotta play defense to win. South, 28-26.

Concord at Dover

This is the softer part of Dover’s schedule, so the Green Wave can’t afford a second loss in as many weeks. Dover, 28-7.

Bedford at Portsmouth/Oyster River

There hasn’t been a big game in Portsmouth for years, but with the possible playoff implications, this one qualifies. Bedford, 21-20.

Goffstown at Manchester Memorial, ppd.

Keene at Alvirne

The team that loses this game falls to 0-3. Alvirne, 20-14.

Bishop Guertin at Londonderry

If the Cardinals win this matchup, they might start mentioning BG coach John Trisciani as a candidate for the Southern Cal job. Londonderry, 28-14.

Pinkerton at Salem

Hard to believe that the Blue Devils could be a sub-.500 team after three weeks. Salem, 22-21.

Nashua North at Windham

Each of these teams is coming off a one-point victory. Nashua North, 20-14.

Plymouth at Bow

No doubt it will be an emotional night in Bow. Plymouth, 28-13.

Division II

Merrimack Valley at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)

The Owls have yet to allow a point this season. Timberlane, 27-6.

Gilford-Belmont at Kingswood

The Golden Eagles will be 3-0 after this week, but they have Lebanon in Week 4 and Timberlane in Week 5. Gilford-Belmont, 33-14.

Kennett at St. Thomas

Kennett is still seeking its first trip to the end zone. St. Thomas, 20-6.

Hollis/Brookline at Souhegan

The Sabers play four of their next five games at home. Souhegan, 35-14.

Lebanon at Milford

This is where the Raiders get their first test. Lebanon, 33-20.

Division III

Pelham at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)

The Pythons might be more dominant than they were a year ago. Pelham, 48-12.

Laconia at Stevens

The Cardinals win their home opener. Stevens, 19-7.

Winnisquam at Trinity

Winnisquam has been outscored 65-8 in two games. Now it has to face a 2-0 Trinity team on the road. Trinity, 39-6.

Monadnock at ConVal

Neither of these teams has been able to generate much offense this season. Monadnock, 14-0.

SATURDAY

Division II

Hanover at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)

The Marauders have been a mild surprise so far this year. Hanover, 26-12.

Sanborn at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)

One of these teams is going to collect its first win. Sanborn, 14-12.

Manchester West at John Stark (6:30 p.m.)

Going with the home team, but this is a game West might be able to steal. John Stark, 20-19.

Division III

Campbell at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)

Make it three wins in as many tries for the Cougars. Campbell, 22-6.

Division IV

Bishop Brady at Newfound (2 p.m.)

Newfound is back in business after an unexpected week off. Bishop Brady, 26-12.

Fall Mountain at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)

This is the Game of the Week in Division IV. Fall Mountain, 22-20.

Franklin at Newport (2 p.m.)

Franklin is another team still looking to score its first points of the season. Those points may not come against the Tigers. Newport, 32-0.

Somersworth at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)

The Hilltoppers enter the win column. Somersworth, 22-14

Last week: 18-6; 2021 Record: 42-10