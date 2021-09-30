Queen City Jamboree

Bishop Guertin High School’s Charlie Bellavance picks up yards during the Queen City Jamboree. The Cardinals play Gate City rival Nashua South on Friday night at Stellos Stadium.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Friday

Division I

Bishop Guertin at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)

There was a time when this was the state’s best football rivalry. BG, 21-20.

Dover at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)

Dover may not win, but the Green Wave will test the Warriors’ defense. Winnacunnet, 33-20.

Exeter at Memorial (7 p.m.)

Welcome back, Crusaders. You get to play an angry Exeter team. Exeter, 35-14.

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding (7 p.m.)

It’s all heavy lifting for the ClipperCats after this game. Their next four matchups are against Winnacunnet, Dover, Exeter and Goffstown. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 34-6.

Goffstown at Concord (7 p.m.)

It’ll be a shame — and extremely unfair — if the Grizzlies don’t make the playoffs because two of their opponents canceled games. Goffstown, 36-14.

Merrimack at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)

Merrimack usually scores a lot of points, and gives up a lot of points. Pinkerton, 35-19.

Division II

Gilford/Belmont at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)

Gilford/Belmont had to play unbeaten Lebanon last week, and gets unbeaten Timberlane this weekend. Timberlane, 34-12.

Plymouth at Kennett (7 p.m.)

The Bobcats don’t lose two in a row very often. Plymouth, 28-14.

Bow at Milford (7 p.m.)

It’ll be a surprise if either of these teams wins by more than a touchdown. Milford, 22-21.

Pembroke at Kingswood (7 p.m.)

One of these teams will collect its first victory. Pembroke, 14-12.

Merrimack Valley at St. Thomas (7 p.m.)

The Saints extend their winning streak to four games. St. Thomas, 34-8.

Souhegan at Lebanon (7 p.m.)

Would have been interesting if these teams had played last season. Lebanon, 34-21.

Hollis/Brookine at West (7 p.m.)

Break up the Blue Knights. West, 26-20.

Division III

Stevens at ConVal (7 p.m.)

After back-to-back losses at home, the Cardinals may be happy to be playing on the road. Stevens, 35-6.

Pelham at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (7:30 p.m.)

So far, no one has tested the Pythons. Pelham, 49-8.

Division IV

Franklin at Somersworth (7 p.m.)

Franklin will have a hard time keeping pace with the Hilltoppers’ offense, which has put up 107 points in the last two games. Somersworth, 48-6.

Saturday

Division I

Alvirne at Londonderry (1 p.m.)

The Lancers have limited their opponents to 29 points in four games. Londonderry, 28-7.

Windham at Salem (1 p.m.)

How many of you thought the Blue Devils would have one win entering Week 5? Salem, 26-6.

Nashua North at Keene (2 p.m.)

The Titans deny Keene a third straight victory. North, 27-14.

Division II

John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)

Playing at home may be the difference. Hillsborough-Deering/Hopkinton, 20-12.

Hanover at Sanborn (2 p.m.)

The Marauders remain unbeaten in a game that will be closer than many expect. Hanover, 26-19.

Division III

Laconia at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)

The Cougars come away with their second victory in as many weeks. Kearsarge, 27-14.

Trinity at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)

Two touchdowns might be enough to win this one. Monadnock, 14-12.

Campbell at Winnisquam (7 p.m.)

The Cougars prevent Winnisquam from collecting its first victory. Campbell, 34-6.

Division IV

Bishop Brady at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)

If the Royals can generate a little more offense, they’ll end their two-game losing streak. Mascoma, 22-12.

Raymond at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)

One of the state’s underrated rivalries. Winner gets the Spotted Turtle Trophy. Epping/Newmarket, 28-20.

Fall Mountain at Newfound (7 p.m.)

After losses to a pair of unbeaten teams — Epping/Newmarket and Newport — the Wildcats climb back to the .500 mark. Fall Mountain, 26-6.

Last week: 20-5

2021 record: 86-21