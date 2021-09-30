Friday
Division I
Bishop Guertin at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
There was a time when this was the state’s best football rivalry. BG, 21-20.
Dover at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
Dover may not win, but the Green Wave will test the Warriors’ defense. Winnacunnet, 33-20.
Exeter at Memorial (7 p.m.)
Welcome back, Crusaders. You get to play an angry Exeter team. Exeter, 35-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding (7 p.m.)
It’s all heavy lifting for the ClipperCats after this game. Their next four matchups are against Winnacunnet, Dover, Exeter and Goffstown. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 34-6.
Goffstown at Concord (7 p.m.)
It’ll be a shame — and extremely unfair — if the Grizzlies don’t make the playoffs because two of their opponents canceled games. Goffstown, 36-14.
Merrimack at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
Merrimack usually scores a lot of points, and gives up a lot of points. Pinkerton, 35-19.
Division II
Gilford/Belmont at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
Gilford/Belmont had to play unbeaten Lebanon last week, and gets unbeaten Timberlane this weekend. Timberlane, 34-12.
Plymouth at Kennett (7 p.m.)
The Bobcats don’t lose two in a row very often. Plymouth, 28-14.
Bow at Milford (7 p.m.)
It’ll be a surprise if either of these teams wins by more than a touchdown. Milford, 22-21.
Pembroke at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
One of these teams will collect its first victory. Pembroke, 14-12.
Merrimack Valley at St. Thomas (7 p.m.)
The Saints extend their winning streak to four games. St. Thomas, 34-8.
Souhegan at Lebanon (7 p.m.)
Would have been interesting if these teams had played last season. Lebanon, 34-21.
Hollis/Brookine at West (7 p.m.)
Break up the Blue Knights. West, 26-20.
Division III
Stevens at ConVal (7 p.m.)
After back-to-back losses at home, the Cardinals may be happy to be playing on the road. Stevens, 35-6.
Pelham at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (7:30 p.m.)
So far, no one has tested the Pythons. Pelham, 49-8.
Division IV
Franklin at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
Franklin will have a hard time keeping pace with the Hilltoppers’ offense, which has put up 107 points in the last two games. Somersworth, 48-6.
Saturday
Division I
Alvirne at Londonderry (1 p.m.)
The Lancers have limited their opponents to 29 points in four games. Londonderry, 28-7.
Windham at Salem (1 p.m.)
How many of you thought the Blue Devils would have one win entering Week 5? Salem, 26-6.
Nashua North at Keene (2 p.m.)
The Titans deny Keene a third straight victory. North, 27-14.
Division II
John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Playing at home may be the difference. Hillsborough-Deering/Hopkinton, 20-12.
Hanover at Sanborn (2 p.m.)
The Marauders remain unbeaten in a game that will be closer than many expect. Hanover, 26-19.
Division III
Laconia at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Cougars come away with their second victory in as many weeks. Kearsarge, 27-14.
Trinity at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
Two touchdowns might be enough to win this one. Monadnock, 14-12.
Campbell at Winnisquam (7 p.m.)
The Cougars prevent Winnisquam from collecting its first victory. Campbell, 34-6.
Division IV
Bishop Brady at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)
If the Royals can generate a little more offense, they’ll end their two-game losing streak. Mascoma, 22-12.
Raymond at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
One of the state’s underrated rivalries. Winner gets the Spotted Turtle Trophy. Epping/Newmarket, 28-20.
Fall Mountain at Newfound (7 p.m.)
After losses to a pair of unbeaten teams — Epping/Newmarket and Newport — the Wildcats climb back to the .500 mark. Fall Mountain, 26-6.
Last week: 20-5
2021 record: 86-21