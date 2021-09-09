181117-spt-alvirne-ROY_3922

Roger Brown likes Tarek Rothe's Alvirne Broncos to beat Windham on Friday night.

FRIDAY

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Division I

Dover at Bedford

The guess here is that only one playoff team will come from the North Conference. Dover, 21-7.

Windham at Alvirne

This is the second of four straight home games for the Broncos. Alvirne, 14-13.

Nashua South at Londonderry

There were 98 points scored in last Friday’s Salem-South game, so the scoreboard operator at Londonderry High School better be on his game tonight. Londonderry, 38-28.

Exeter at Spaulding, 6:30

No team was more impressive in Week 1 than the Blue Hawks during their victory over Goffstown. Exeter, 28-6.

Portsmouth/OR at Memorial

The ClipperCats will have a chance to beat two Manchester teams in as many weeks. P/OR, 21-12.

Concord at Winnacunnet

Congrats to Jim Corkum for guiding the Crimson Tide to a victory over Spaulding last Friday in his first game as Concord’s head coach. The challenge is quite a bit tougher this week. Winnacunnet, 21-7.

Keene at Pinkerton

It’s been a long, long time since the Blackbirds won in Derry. Pinkerton, 34-7.

Merrimack at Nashua North, 6:30

A victory by the Titans would extend the program’s winning streak to nine games. North, 27-13.

Division II

John Stark at Merr. Vall. 6 p.m.

This game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed and moved back a day. Merrimack Valley, 20-12

Hillsboro-Deering/Hop. at Bow

The Falcons bounce back from last week’s one-point loss to Hanover. Bow, 28-14.

Hanover at Manchester West

The Marauders improve to 2-0. Hanover, 36-6.

Hollis/Brookline at Lebanon

The Raiders are one of two teams in the state that scored at least 60 points last weekend. Lebanon, 26-6.

Timberlane at Kennett

Better jump on this Timberlane bandwagon while there’s still room. Timberlane, 28-8.

Souhegan at Milford

Anyone know the state record for TD passes by a freshman? Milford, 21-20.

Division III

Inter-Lakes/Moult. at Trinity

I-L/M is coming off a 30-0 victory over Winnisquam, but it’s hard to pick against the Pioneers at home. Trinity, 20-14

Pelham at Laconia

The Pythons appear to be as good as advertised. Pelham, 42-13.

Kearsarge at Monadnock, ppd.

Division IV

Raymond at Fall Mountain

Fall Mountain is the only NHIAA team that didn’t play last weekend. Raymond, 26-20.

Newport at Bishop Brady

The Tigers graduated most of their skill-position players from last year’s championship team, but still have plenty of talent. Newport, 34-7.

SATURDAY

Division I

Central at Goffstown, 1:30

Maybe this is where the Grizzlies start to turn the corner. Goffstown, 28-7.

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30

The Blue Devils are the No. 1 team in the Power Poll for a reason. Salem, 36-14.

Division II

Pembroke at Gilford/Bel., 7 p.m.

The Golden Eagles should be unbeaten entering their Week 4 game against Lebanon. Gilford/Belmont, 26-8.

Kingswood at Plymouth, 2 p.m.

Trips to Plymouth usually don’t end well for opposing teams. Plymouth, 42-14.

St. Thomas at Sanborn, 2 p.m.

The Indians let one get away last weekend. That won’t happen Saturday. Sanborn, 26-14.

Division III

ConVal at Campbell, 11 a.m.

Momentum continues to build for the Cougars. Campbell, 34-12.

Stevens at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.

The season got off to a rough start for both of these teams. Confident the Cardinals will regroup and turn in a good effort. Stevens, 26-6.

Division IV

Epp/Newmrkt at Franklin, 2 p.m.

The Epping/Newmarket offense might be tough to handle this season. Epping/Newmarket, 36-12.

Newfound at Somersworth (at St. Thomas, 3 p.m.)

The Hilltoppers enter the win column. Somersworth, 34-6.

