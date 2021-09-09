FRIDAY
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Division I
Dover at Bedford
The guess here is that only one playoff team will come from the North Conference. Dover, 21-7.
Windham at Alvirne
This is the second of four straight home games for the Broncos. Alvirne, 14-13.
Nashua South at Londonderry
There were 98 points scored in last Friday’s Salem-South game, so the scoreboard operator at Londonderry High School better be on his game tonight. Londonderry, 38-28.
Exeter at Spaulding, 6:30
No team was more impressive in Week 1 than the Blue Hawks during their victory over Goffstown. Exeter, 28-6.
Portsmouth/OR at Memorial
The ClipperCats will have a chance to beat two Manchester teams in as many weeks. P/OR, 21-12.
Concord at Winnacunnet
Congrats to Jim Corkum for guiding the Crimson Tide to a victory over Spaulding last Friday in his first game as Concord’s head coach. The challenge is quite a bit tougher this week. Winnacunnet, 21-7.
Keene at Pinkerton
It’s been a long, long time since the Blackbirds won in Derry. Pinkerton, 34-7.
Merrimack at Nashua North, 6:30
A victory by the Titans would extend the program’s winning streak to nine games. North, 27-13.
Division II
John Stark at Merr. Vall. 6 p.m.
This game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed and moved back a day. Merrimack Valley, 20-12
Hillsboro-Deering/Hop. at Bow
The Falcons bounce back from last week’s one-point loss to Hanover. Bow, 28-14.
Hanover at Manchester West
The Marauders improve to 2-0. Hanover, 36-6.
Hollis/Brookline at Lebanon
The Raiders are one of two teams in the state that scored at least 60 points last weekend. Lebanon, 26-6.
Timberlane at Kennett
Better jump on this Timberlane bandwagon while there’s still room. Timberlane, 28-8.
Souhegan at Milford
Anyone know the state record for TD passes by a freshman? Milford, 21-20.
Division III
Inter-Lakes/Moult. at Trinity
I-L/M is coming off a 30-0 victory over Winnisquam, but it’s hard to pick against the Pioneers at home. Trinity, 20-14
Pelham at Laconia
The Pythons appear to be as good as advertised. Pelham, 42-13.
Kearsarge at Monadnock, ppd.
Division IV
Raymond at Fall Mountain
Fall Mountain is the only NHIAA team that didn’t play last weekend. Raymond, 26-20.
Newport at Bishop Brady
The Tigers graduated most of their skill-position players from last year’s championship team, but still have plenty of talent. Newport, 34-7.
SATURDAY
Division I
Central at Goffstown, 1:30
Maybe this is where the Grizzlies start to turn the corner. Goffstown, 28-7.
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30
The Blue Devils are the No. 1 team in the Power Poll for a reason. Salem, 36-14.
Division II
Pembroke at Gilford/Bel., 7 p.m.
The Golden Eagles should be unbeaten entering their Week 4 game against Lebanon. Gilford/Belmont, 26-8.
Kingswood at Plymouth, 2 p.m.
Trips to Plymouth usually don’t end well for opposing teams. Plymouth, 42-14.
St. Thomas at Sanborn, 2 p.m.
The Indians let one get away last weekend. That won’t happen Saturday. Sanborn, 26-14.
Division III
ConVal at Campbell, 11 a.m.
Momentum continues to build for the Cougars. Campbell, 34-12.
Stevens at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
The season got off to a rough start for both of these teams. Confident the Cardinals will regroup and turn in a good effort. Stevens, 26-6.
Division IV
Epp/Newmrkt at Franklin, 2 p.m.
The Epping/Newmarket offense might be tough to handle this season. Epping/Newmarket, 36-12.
Newfound at Somersworth (at St. Thomas, 3 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers enter the win column. Somersworth, 34-6.
Last week: 24-4; 2021: 24-4