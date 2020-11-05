201011-spt-exeter-_ROY4802

Exeter QB Jonathan Bunnell is shown faking a handoff to Uly Ellis during the Central game last month. The Blue Hawks are among Roger Brown's picks for Saturday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Friday

Merrimack at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)

Merrimack didn’t have much time between games, since the Tomahawks opened the playoffs last Sunday. Nashua North, 34-14.

Hollis/Brookline at Souhegan (6:30 p.m.)

The Sabers beat the Cavaliers 20-0 in Week 1. It won’t be that easy this time. Souhegan, 20-14.

Saturday

Lebanon at Bow (10 a.m.)

The difference between these teams appears to be razor thin, so one big play on either side of the ball — or on special teams — could determine the outcome. Bow, 14-7.

Bedford at Goffstown (1 p.m.)

Bedford’s season began with a game against Goffstown, and it could end with a game against the Grizzlies as well. Goffstown, 21-13.

Exeter at Winnacunnet (1 p.m.)

This looks like a perfect spot for the Blue Hawks, who are a road underdog and have generated plenty of momentum by winning their last four games. They’ll be extra motivated as well, since Winnacunnet won the first meeting, 16-13. Exeter, 14-10.

Londonderry at Salem (1 p.m.)

The Salem offense won’t score a lot, but it will score enough. Salem, 14-13.

Kennett at Plymouth (1 p.m.)

In a weekend filled with outstanding matchups, this might be the best one. Plymouth, 17-14.

Stevens at Winnisquam (1 p.m.)

A victory would put the Bears in a championship game for the third straight season. Winnisquam, 20-12.

Raymond at Somersworth (1 p.m.)

The Hilltoppers’ only game was against Raymond, so at least they know what they’re up against. Somersworth, 28-20.

Fall Mountain at Newport (1:30 p.m.)

The Tigers have scored at least 40 points in each of their five victories. Newport, 42-6.

Monadnock at Pelham (3 p.m.)

This will likely be Pelham’s toughest game of the year, but the Pythons appear to be a cut above every other team in Division III. Pelham, 21-7.

Last week: 17-4; 2020 record: 108-22