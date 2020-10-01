FRIDAY
Mascoma at Fall Mountain (4 p.m.)
Had high hopes for both of these teams when the season began, but each appeared to be overmatched last week. Fall Mountain, 28-19.
H-D/H at Merrimack Valley (4:30 p.m.)
This is where Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton earns its first win as a Division II program. H-D/H, 27-14.
Newport at Lebanon (6 p.m.)
Lebanon scored 58 points last week. Newport scored 53. Lebanon, 35-20.
Laconia at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
It’s never easy to beat the Huskies at their place. Monadnock, 20-12.
Spaulding at St. Thomas (6:30 p.m.)
St. Thomas will be playing its first game on its new turf field, but that won’t matter much to the Red Raiders. Spaulding, 26-20.
Merrimack at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.): The game has been postponed.
Hollis/Brookline at Milford (6:30 p.m.)
Looks like it may take a few weeks for the Cavaliers to figure things out on offense. Milford, 20-14.
Campbell at Pelham (7 p.m.)
It’s a little early to say for sure, but Division III may be the most competitive of the four NHIAA divisions. Pelham, 28-22.
Sanborn at Timberlane (7 p.m.)
No team was more impressive in a losing effort last week than the Owls were in their two-point loss at Plymouth. Timberlane, 28-6.
Hanover at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Marauders will likely be undefeated heading into the Week 4 matchup with rival Lebanon. Hanover, 26-6.
Exeter at Dover (7 p.m.)
Don’t know anyone who saw Winnacunnet’s victory over Exeter coming. The Dover program is headed in the right direction, but may not be on Exeter’s level yet. Exeter, 21-13.
Winnacunnet at Portsmouth/OR (7 p.m.)
Winnacunnet has played a game. Portsmouth/Oyster River hasn’t. That has to be worth something. Winnacunnet, 26-7.
Central at Bedford (7 p.m.)
There’s no shame in losing to a very good Goffstown team. Bedford, 28-14.
Memorial at Concord (7 p.m.)
Make it back-to-back wins for the Crusaders. Memorial, 14-13.
Goffstown at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
Alvirne probably wishes it never left Division II. Goffstown, 35-6.
Nashua South at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
The loser here will be the best 0-2 team in the state. South, 20-14.
SATURDAY
Salem at Londonderry (1 p.m.)
This looks like the best game on Saturday’s menu. Londonderry, 21-14.
Trinity at West (1 p.m.)
Good to see these city rivals meeting on the field again. Trinity, 22-14.
John Stark at Bow (2 p.m.)
As we noted last week, the Falcons rarely lose during the regular season. Bow, 28-12.
I-L/M at Franklin (2 p.m.)
The Golden Tornadoes are stepping up in class, but should still be able to collect a win here. Franklin, 14-6.
Farmington/Nute at Winnisquam (2 p.m.). The game has been canceled.
Bishop Brady at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
Anyone recall the last time the Spartans were 2-0? Pembroke, 35-6.
Bishop Guertin at Souhegan (6 p.m.)
Good to see the Sabers testing themselves against a Division I opponent. Souhegan, 22-21.
Plymouth at Kennett (6 p.m.)
Curious to see how the Eagles perform against the Bobcats. Plymouth, 21-20.
Gilford/Belmont at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
The Golden Eagles may be the real deal this season. Gilford/Belmont, 38-14.
Last week: 15-7; 2020 Record: 15-7