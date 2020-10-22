FRIDAY
Alvirne at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
This will be the first time this season that the Tomahawks have played in back-to-back weeks. Merrimack, 28-14.
Londonderry at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
The Lancers have played twice as many games as the Titans. Londonderry, 20-14.
Souhegan at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
It’s gonna take a good team playing its best football to knock off the Sabers. Souhegan, 28-12.
Bishop Guertin at Keene (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals extend their season. BG, 28-6.
Lebanon at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Now that both of these programs are in Division II, we have a rivalry renewed. Lebanon, 28-14.
Milford at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.)
This is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Spartans won the first contest, but the Cavs will win this one. Hollis/Brookline, 21-20.
Pelham at Laconia (7 p.m.)
We’ve seen enough of Division III to know that the Pythons are the best team in that division. Pelham, 35-6.
Raymond at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
The Rams scored 99 points in their two games, but offense won’t come so easy this week. Somersworth, 34-20.
Central at Concord (7 p.m.)
This contest has been on the Week 5 schedule all along. These just happened to be the two teams that are involved in a play-in game. Central, 26-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Exeter (7 p.m.)
A victory here would be the third in a row for Exeter. The Blue Hawks appear to be making significant strides every week. Exeter, 20-7.
Spaulding at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
Few teams have improved more since last season than the Warriors. Winnacunnet, 21-13.
Nashua South at Bedford (7 p.m.)
This matchup was a late addition to the schedule, and could be one of the most competitive games of the weekend. Bedford, 21-19.
SATURDAY
Franklin at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (10 a.m.)
Win or lose, the Lakers may not participate in the playoffs. I-L/M, 36-6.
Bishop Brady at Epping (10 a.m.)
There won’t be many bodies on either sideline in this game, so kudos to both programs for playing games and making the most of the situation. Bishop Brady, 26-6.
Kingswood at Merrimack Valley (12:30 p.m.)
Picking the Pride to win, but Kings-wood certainly has a better chance in this matchup than it would have had if the schedule didn’t change and it had to play Bow. Merrimack Valley, 21-6.
Salem at Windham (1 p.m.)
The Jaguars are still seeking their first points of the season. Salem, 28-6.
John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
You know you’re in a tough bracket when you’re 3-1, but find yourself in a play-in game. H-D/H, 26-14.
Plymouth at Gilford/Belmont (1 p.m.)
Would have liked to see Gilford/Belmont enter this game at full strength. Plymouth, 28-8.
Stevens at Newport (1:30 p.m.)
The Tigers would be title contenders even if they had remained in Division III. Newport, 20-6.
Memorial at Goffstown (1:30 p.m.)
It’s possible these teams could meet again next weekend. Goffstown, 34-14.
Bow at Pembroke Academy (1:30 p.m.)
The Falcons had last week off, but will show no signs of rust. Bow, 33-14.
St. Thomas at Kennett (2 p.m.)
The outcome of this game won’t be much different from the outcome of the game they played a week ago. Kennett, 36-14.
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)
The Wildcats posted a two-point victory when these teams met earlier this season. Expect another close contest. Fall Mountain, 28-26.
Monadnock at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
The Bears start a new streak. Winnisquam, 14-12.
West at Sanborn (2 p.m.)
One of these teams will collect its first victory here. Sanborn, 20-12.
Trinity at Campbell (2 p.m.)
The Pioneers end their two-game losing streak. Trinity, 19-14.
Last week: 19-2; 2020 record: 74-14