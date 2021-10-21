Friday
Division I
Windham at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
Based on recent results, the Panthers appear to be playing their best football. South, 28-13.
Memorial at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
Good chance the Crusaders earn their first victory this weekend. Memorial, 20-14.
Concord at Bedford (6:30 p.m.)
If the Bulldogs continue to play the way they did against Exeter, they’ll be tough for anyone to beat. Bedford, 34-14.
Goffstown at Dover (7 p.m.)
Making any game canceled by COVID a no contest will cause some problems, but the Grizzlies can bail out the NHIAA by finishing 5-2. Goffstown, 34-19.
Exeter at Ports./Oyster River (7 p.m.)
Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford will likely be facing his nephew, Evan, who is expected to make his first start at quarterback for the Blue Hawks. Exeter, 28-13.
Londonderry at Salem (7 p.m.)
A loss to the unbeaten Lancers might leave Salem in a must-win situation against Merrimack next weekend. Londonderry, 28-14.
Division II
Timberlane at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
It appears Timberlane will be the No. 1 seed and Lebanon will be seeded No. 2 if both teams finish unbeaten. Timberlane, 42-12.
St. Thomas at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.)
The Saints came up with a statement victory when they beat Plymouth last weekend. St. Thomas, 42-22.
Lebanon at Hanover (7 p.m.)
The Raiders beat their rivals to remain undefeated. Lebanon, 36-19.
Division III
Inter-Lakes/Moultonboro at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Cougars make it five in a row. Kearsarge, 26-6.
Campbell at Stevens (7 p.m.)
Stevens has struggled to score against the better teams in Division III. Campbell, 18-8.
Winnisquam at ConVal (7 p.m.)
Big game in this sense: One of these teams will earn its first victory. ConVal, 12-6.
Trinity at Laconia (7 p.m.)
The Pioneers have limited their six opponents to 38 points. Trinity, 42-14.
Monadnock at Pelham (7 p.m.)
Try to tell Monadnock the “no contest” decision is fair. Pelham, 34-14.
Division IV
Franklin at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
Next week’s matchup between Fall Mountain and Mascoma Valley is shaping up as a de facto playoff game. Fall Mountain, 40-12.
Somersworth at Raymond (7 p.m.)
It’s been a long time since Raymond played a football game. Somersworth, 32-20.
Saturday
Division I
Merrimack at Keene (1:30 p.m.)
Keene likes to run it. Merrimack likes to throw it. Keene, 28-27.
Bishop Guertin at Alvirne (6:30 p.m.)
There’s nothing to suggest the Broncos will be able to hang with the Cardinals. BG, 35-13.
Central at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
A rare Saturday night game for both teams. Winnacunnet, 42-12.
Division II
Bow at John Stark (1 p.m.)
Next weekend’s game between Bow and West could be a win-and-get-in matchup. Bow, 36-14.
Milford at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
The Spartans will probably secure a home playoff game with one more victory. Milford, 38-14.
Plymouth at Gilford-Belmont (2 p.m.)
There’s a good chance the canceled game against Kennett will cost Gilford-Belmont a playoff berth. If forfeits were awarded, the Golden Eagles would likely qualify. Plymouth, 35-14.
Merrimack Valley at Sanborn (2 p.m.)
The Indians send their fans home happy. Sanborn, 28-12.
Kennett at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The Eagles will be trying to win their second game this week. Kennett, 26-20.
Division IV
Newfound at Epping-Newmarket (2 p.m.)
The Mules bounce back from their first loss. Epping-Newmarket, 34-6.
Mascoma Valley at Newport (2 p.m.)
The Tigers can extend the program’s winning streak to 12 games. Newport, 41-14.
Last week: 22-2. 2021 record: 155-25
Note: Pinkerton was scheduled to host Nashua North on Thursday night.