Friday
Division I
Goffstown at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
What’s the deal with canceled games? Goffstown fans (and many others) would like to know. Goffstown, 36-6.
Alvirne at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
If the Tomahawks can hold Alvirne to fewer than 30 points, they’ll come away with a win. Merrimack, 36-21.
Bishop Guertin at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
North has lost two in a row and needs to stop the bleeding. After this weekend, the Titans finish the season with games against Salem, Pinkerton and Londonderry. BG, 26-20.
Keene at Salem (7 p.m.)
This is the most meaningful Division I game being played this weekend. Salem, 35-20.
Dover at Exeter (7 p.m.)
A loss here means Dover will have to win at least two of its final three games to have any chance to make the playoffs. Exeter, 28-14.
Winnacunnet at Portsmouth/Oyster River(7 p.m.)
The Warriors have allowed 33 points in five games. Winnacunnet, 42-14.
Central at Concord (7 p.m.)
If the defense comes to play, the Crimson Tide will end a four-game losing streak. Concord, 28-12.
Division II
Sanborn at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
Anyone remember the last time the Owls finished the regular season unbeaten? Timberlane, 36-6.
St. Thomas at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
The Saints stretch their winning streak to five games. St. Thomas, 36-14.
Milford at Hanover (7 p.m.)
An unbeaten falls, Milford, 26-12
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
Hard to envision the Sabers losing three in a row. Souhegan, 34-14.
Division III
ConVal at Laconia (7 p.m.)
A win keeps the Sachems in the playoff picture. Laconia, 28-8.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Lakers have been held to 16 points in their four losses. Stevens, 22-6.
Division IV
Somersworth at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
The winner of this matchup will remain in the hunt for a home playoff game. Somersworth, 34-22.
Saturday
Division I
Bedford at Memorial (10 a.m.)
Those who plan to attend this game should note the early starting time. Bedford, 35-6
Londonderry at Windham (1:30 p.m.)
The Jaguars don’t have enough offense to keep up with the unbeaten Lancers. Londonderry, 33-6.
Pinkerton at Nashua South (2 p.m.)
Not a good matchup for the South defense. Pinkerton, 48-21.
Division II
Kennett at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)
Let’s call this a mild upset. Kennett, 22-20.
Merrimack Valley at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
The Bobcats might not lose again during the regular season. Plymouth, 35-7.
Lebanon at Bow (2 p.m.)
The Falcons couldn’t beat the Raiders last year, so they’re probably not going to beat them this year. Lebanon, 34-14.
Hollis/Brookline at John Stark (2 p.m.)
There’s no mystery here. The team that plays better defense will earn the win. Hollis/Brookline, 36-34.
Manchester West at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The Blue Knights make it four victories in a row. West, 40-26.
Division III
Monadnock at Campbell (2 p.m.)
With Trinity-Pelham no longer on the menu, this looks like the weekend’s best game in Division III. Monadnock, 8-6.
Kearsarge at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
The Cougars have clearly regrouped since their 0-2 start. Kearsarge, 40-8.
Division IV
Mascoma at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
The Blue Devils remain unbeaten. Epping/Newmarket, 32-14.
Bishop Brady at Franklin (7 p.m.)
A rare night game at Franklin. Bishop Brady 26-12.
