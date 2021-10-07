Merrimack

Friday

Division I

Goffstown at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)

What’s the deal with canceled games? Goffstown fans (and many others) would like to know. Goffstown, 36-6.

Alvirne at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)

If the Tomahawks can hold Alvirne to fewer than 30 points, they’ll come away with a win. Merrimack, 36-21.

Bishop Guertin at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)

North has lost two in a row and needs to stop the bleeding. After this weekend, the Titans finish the season with games against Salem, Pinkerton and Londonderry. BG, 26-20.

Keene at Salem (7 p.m.)

This is the most meaningful Division I game being played this weekend. Salem, 35-20.

Dover at Exeter (7 p.m.)

A loss here means Dover will have to win at least two of its final three games to have any chance to make the playoffs. Exeter, 28-14.

Winnacunnet at Portsmouth/Oyster River(7 p.m.)

The Warriors have allowed 33 points in five games. Winnacunnet, 42-14.

Central at Concord (7 p.m.)

If the defense comes to play, the Crimson Tide will end a four-game losing streak. Concord, 28-12.

Division II

Sanborn at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)

Anyone remember the last time the Owls finished the regular season unbeaten? Timberlane, 36-6.

St. Thomas at Kingswood (7 p.m.)

The Saints stretch their winning streak to five games. St. Thomas, 36-14.

Milford at Hanover (7 p.m.)

An unbeaten falls, Milford, 26-12

Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Souhegan (7 p.m.)

Hard to envision the Sabers losing three in a row. Souhegan, 34-14.

Division III

ConVal at Laconia (7 p.m.)

A win keeps the Sachems in the playoff picture. Laconia, 28-8.

Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Stevens (7 p.m.)

The Lakers have been held to 16 points in their four losses. Stevens, 22-6.

Division IV

Somersworth at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)

The winner of this matchup will remain in the hunt for a home playoff game. Somersworth, 34-22.

Saturday

Division I

Bedford at Memorial (10 a.m.)

Those who plan to attend this game should note the early starting time. Bedford, 35-6

Londonderry at Windham (1:30 p.m.)

The Jaguars don’t have enough offense to keep up with the unbeaten Lancers. Londonderry, 33-6.

Pinkerton at Nashua South (2 p.m.)

Not a good matchup for the South defense. Pinkerton, 48-21.

Division II

Kennett at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)

Let’s call this a mild upset. Kennett, 22-20.

Merrimack Valley at Plymouth (2 p.m.)

The Bobcats might not lose again during the regular season. Plymouth, 35-7.

Lebanon at Bow (2 p.m.)

The Falcons couldn’t beat the Raiders last year, so they’re probably not going to beat them this year. Lebanon, 34-14.

Hollis/Brookline at John Stark (2 p.m.)

There’s no mystery here. The team that plays better defense will earn the win. Hollis/Brookline, 36-34.

Manchester West at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)

The Blue Knights make it four victories in a row. West, 40-26.

Division III

Monadnock at Campbell (2 p.m.)

With Trinity-Pelham no longer on the menu, this looks like the weekend’s best game in Division III. Monadnock, 8-6.

Kearsarge at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)

The Cougars have clearly regrouped since their 0-2 start. Kearsarge, 40-8.

Division IV

Mascoma at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)

The Blue Devils remain unbeaten. Epping/Newmarket, 32-14.

Bishop Brady at Franklin (7 p.m.)

A rare night game at Franklin. Bishop Brady 26-12.

Last week: 24-2

2021 Record: 110-23