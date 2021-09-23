Pinkerton Football

Pinkerton Academy football coaches and players talk football following practice on Aug. 13. The Astros will host Londonderry tonight in the high schools' annual Mack Plaque rivalry game.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

FRIDAY (7 p.m. games unless noted)

Division I

Windham at Keene (6:30 p.m.)

The Blackbirds have been more productive on offense. Keene, 19-13.

Nashua South at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)

The Panthers are 0-3, but this game will be closer than most think. North, 29-27.

Salem at Alvirne, ppd.

Londonderry at Pinkerton

Round 1 between the Astros and Lancers. Round 2 will come in November. Pinkerton, 23-21.

Division II

Bow at Souhegan

The Sabers have scored 87 points in their two home games. Souhegan, 28-14.

John Stark at Hanover

The Marauders remain unbeaten. Hanover, 35-12.

Milford at Hollis/Brookline

This is the final leg of a difficult three-game stretch for the Cavaliers. Milford, 34-14.

Division III

Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Monadnock

The Lakers will find it tough to score against the Huskies. Monadnock, 22-6.

Trinity at Campbell

Game of the Week in Division III. Trinity, 26-14.

Kearsarge at Stevens

In what looks like a fair fight, we’ll go with the home team. Stevens, 20-18.

Winnisquam at Laconia

The Sachems have a chance to put together a lengthy winning streak. Laconia, 28-8.

Division IV

Newport at Fall Mountain

The second half of Fall Mountain’s schedule is a lot more manageable than the first half. Newport, 36-12.

Saturday

Division I

Winnacunnet at Exeter (1:30 p.m.)

The Warriors may be the best team in the state, but the Blue Hawks are at home and had an extra week to prepare. Exeter, 17-14.

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Concord (1 p.m.)

ClipperCats bounce back from last weekend’s shutout loss to Bedford. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 27-19.

Bedford at Goffstown (1:30 p.m.)

This much we know: The Grizzlies are well-rested. Goffstown, 22-21.

Merrimack at Bishop Guertin (6:30 p.m.)

The Cardinals should be able to take advantage of a Merrimack defense that has been generous (105 points allowed) so far this season. BG, 34-28.

Mascoma Valley at Raymond (7:30 p.m.)

Tough spot for Mascoma, which has a long bus ride and will be facing a team coming off a bye week. Raymond, 26-14.

Division II

Kennett at Merrimack Valley (1 p.m.)

Going out on a limb by taking a winless team that’s yet to score and is playing on the road. Kennett, 14-13.

Manchester West at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)

Back-to-back victories for the Blue Knights. West, 26-20.

Lebanon at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)

An unbeaten falls. Lebanon, 36-14.

Kingswood at Sanborn (2 p.m.)

The Indians build on the momentum generated by last weekend’s victory over Pembroke Academy. Sanborn, 27-6.

Timberlane at Plymouth (2 p.m.)

We’ll know a lot more about the Owls (and the Bobcats too) after this contest. Timberlane, 21-14.

St. Thomas at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)

The Saints make it three wins in a row. St. Thomas, 28-6.

Division IV

Newfound at Franklin (3:30 p.m.)

Bears earn their first victory. Newfound, 20-14.

Somersworth at Bishop Brady (6 p.m.)

The Hilltoppers climb over the .500 mark. Somersworth, 34-12.

Last week: 20-6; 2021 record: 66-16