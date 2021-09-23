FRIDAY (7 p.m. games unless noted)
Division I
Windham at Keene (6:30 p.m.)
The Blackbirds have been more productive on offense. Keene, 19-13.
Nashua South at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
The Panthers are 0-3, but this game will be closer than most think. North, 29-27.
Salem at Alvirne, ppd.
Londonderry at Pinkerton
Round 1 between the Astros and Lancers. Round 2 will come in November. Pinkerton, 23-21.
Division II
Bow at Souhegan
The Sabers have scored 87 points in their two home games. Souhegan, 28-14.
John Stark at Hanover
The Marauders remain unbeaten. Hanover, 35-12.
Milford at Hollis/Brookline
This is the final leg of a difficult three-game stretch for the Cavaliers. Milford, 34-14.
Division III
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Monadnock
The Lakers will find it tough to score against the Huskies. Monadnock, 22-6.
Trinity at Campbell
Game of the Week in Division III. Trinity, 26-14.
Kearsarge at Stevens
In what looks like a fair fight, we’ll go with the home team. Stevens, 20-18.
Winnisquam at Laconia
The Sachems have a chance to put together a lengthy winning streak. Laconia, 28-8.
Division IV
Newport at Fall Mountain
The second half of Fall Mountain’s schedule is a lot more manageable than the first half. Newport, 36-12.
Saturday
Division I
Winnacunnet at Exeter (1:30 p.m.)
The Warriors may be the best team in the state, but the Blue Hawks are at home and had an extra week to prepare. Exeter, 17-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Concord (1 p.m.)
ClipperCats bounce back from last weekend’s shutout loss to Bedford. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 27-19.
Bedford at Goffstown (1:30 p.m.)
This much we know: The Grizzlies are well-rested. Goffstown, 22-21.
Merrimack at Bishop Guertin (6:30 p.m.)
The Cardinals should be able to take advantage of a Merrimack defense that has been generous (105 points allowed) so far this season. BG, 34-28.
Mascoma Valley at Raymond (7:30 p.m.)
Tough spot for Mascoma, which has a long bus ride and will be facing a team coming off a bye week. Raymond, 26-14.
Division II
Kennett at Merrimack Valley (1 p.m.)
Going out on a limb by taking a winless team that’s yet to score and is playing on the road. Kennett, 14-13.
Manchester West at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Back-to-back victories for the Blue Knights. West, 26-20.
Lebanon at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)
An unbeaten falls. Lebanon, 36-14.
Kingswood at Sanborn (2 p.m.)
The Indians build on the momentum generated by last weekend’s victory over Pembroke Academy. Sanborn, 27-6.
Timberlane at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
We’ll know a lot more about the Owls (and the Bobcats too) after this contest. Timberlane, 21-14.
St. Thomas at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The Saints make it three wins in a row. St. Thomas, 28-6.
Division IV
Newfound at Franklin (3:30 p.m.)
Bears earn their first victory. Newfound, 20-14.
Somersworth at Bishop Brady (6 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers climb over the .500 mark. Somersworth, 34-12.
Last week: 20-6; 2021 record: 66-16