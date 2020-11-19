Nashua North vs. Goffstown (Bedford HS, 1 p.m.): The two key questions entering this contest: Can the Goffstown defense deal with North’s speed and big-play ability? Can the Goffstown offense sustain drives against an underrated North defense? If the Grizzlies check both boxes they’re going to win. That said, no player can impact this game more than Curtis Harris-Lopez. North, 21-20.
Plymouth at Souhegan (Souhegan HS, 1 p.m.): Souhegan has the edge in offensive firepower. The intangibles favor Plymouth. If the Bobcats can turn this into a slugfest, they’ll have a good chance, but if the Sabers have good success through the air they’ll be celebrating on their home field. Souhegan, 20-14.
Last week: 5-0;
2020 record: 121-23