UPDATE: Exeter has forfeited its scheduled game at Winnacunnet.
Friday
Merrimack at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
Merrimack didn’t have much time between games, since the Tomahawks opened the playoffs last Sunday. Nashua North, 34-14.
Hollis/Brookline at Souhegan (6:30 p.m.)
The Sabers beat the Cavaliers 20-0 in Week 1. It won’t be that easy this time. Souhegan, 20-14.
Saturday
Lebanon at Bow (10 a.m.)
The difference between these teams appears to be razor thin, so one big play on either side of the ball — or on special teams — could determine the outcome. Bow, 14-7.
Bedford at Goffstown (1 p.m.)
Bedford’s season began with a game against Goffstown, and it could end with a game against the Grizzlies as well. Goffstown, 21-13.
Exeter at Winnacunnet (1 p.m.)
This looks like a perfect spot for the Blue Hawks, who are a road underdog and have generated plenty of momentum by winning their last four games. They’ll be extra motivated as well, since Winnacunnet won the first meeting, 16-13. Exeter, 14-10.
Londonderry at Salem (1 p.m.)
The Salem offense won’t score a lot, but it will score enough. Salem, 14-13.
Kennett at Plymouth (1 p.m.)
In a weekend filled with outstanding matchups, this might be the best one. Plymouth, 17-14.
Stevens at Winnisquam (1 p.m.)
A victory would put the Bears in a championship game for the third straight season. Winnisquam, 20-12.
Raymond at Somersworth (1 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers’ only game was against Raymond, so at least they know what they’re up against. Somersworth, 28-20.
Fall Mountain at Newport (1:30 p.m.)
The Tigers have scored at least 40 points in each of their five victories. Newport, 42-6.
Monadnock at Pelham (3 p.m.)
This will likely be Pelham’s toughest game of the year, but the Pythons appear to be a cut above every other team in Division III. Pelham, 21-7.
Last week: 17-4; 2020 record: 108-22