FRIDAY
Exeter at Central (6 p.m.)
Each of these teams will be seeking its first victory. Exeter, 20-14.
West at Memorial (6 p.m.)
The Crusaders win again. Memorial, 28-12.
Alvirne at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
Offense has been an issue for both teams. South, 21-12.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
The ClipperCats showed last week they can play defense, but they’ll have to generate more offense. Portsmouth/OR, 14-12.
Keene at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
You know the Division III Huskies will feel like they have something to prove here. They’ve played two games, and this will be Keene’s opener. Monadnock, 26-14.
Souhegan at Milford (6:30 p.m.)
The Sabers win this one, but it will be closer than many expect. Souhegan, 20-14.
Winnacunnet at Dover (7 p.m.)
The winner of this game becomes the favorite to win Division I East. Dover, 14-13.
Bedford at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
Have a feeling the Bulldogs are gonna give the Lancers all they can handle. Londonderry, 21-19.
Mascoma Valley at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Mascoma is one of three Division IV teams on Hanover’s schedule this year. The Marauders will face their toughest test next weekend, when they meet rival Lebanon. Hanover, 36-6.
Pelham at Trinity (7 p.m.)
Trinity has already beaten a Division I and a Division II opponent, but the Pythons may provide the Pioneers with their toughest test to date. Pelham, 14-13.
SATURDAY
Raymond at Bishop Brady (noon)
Tony Johnson’s first victory as Bishop Brady’s head coach will have to wait at least another week. Raymond, 29-14.
John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Rough start continues for the Generals. H-D/H, 28-6.
Laconia at Campbell (1:30 p.m.)
The common opponent for these teams is Monadnock, which struggled to beat the Cougars but breezed past the Sachems. Campbell, 26-14.
Fall Mountain at Newport (1:30 p.m.)
The Tigers would have been fine if they remained in Division III this season. Newport, 20-12.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Newfound (2 p.m.)
Division IV teams are 0-5 against teams from outside the division. I-L/M, 42-12.
Franklin at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
The Bears stretch their winning streak to 20 games. Winnisquam, 36-8.
Concord at Goffstown (2 p.m.)
The Grizzlies remain on a roll. Goffstown, 42-13.
Windham at Pinkerton (2 p.m.)
Windham’s first game is a tough one. Pinkerton, 20-7.
Kennett at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)
No Division II game on this weekend’s schedule has more appeal than this one. Kennett, 27-20.
Bow at Kingswood (2 p.m.)
It’s all heavy lifting for Kingswood this season. The Knights’ schedule: Gilford/Belmont, Bow, Plymouth and Kennett. Bow, 49-12.
Lebanon at Plymouth, canceled
Hollis/Brookline at Sanborn (2 p.m.)
This is where the Cavaliers collect their first victory. Hollis/Brookline, 26-6.
Merrimack Valley at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
Jumping on the Spartans’ bandwagon. Pembroke, 28-14.
Timberlane at St. Thomas (6 p.m.)
The Saints have allowed 74 points in their two games. Timberlane, 27-20.
Nashua North at Bishop Guertin (6:30 p.m.)
Two of North’s three “road games” are at Stellos Stadium. It’s good to be Dante Laurendi. North, 28-7.
Last week: 20-3
2020 record: 35-10