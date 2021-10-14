Friday
Division I
Salem at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
The Blue Devils are getting better by the week. Salem, 34-14.
Windham at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
This pick is being made with very little confidence. Merrimack, 34-27.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Dover (7 p.m.)
The winner of this game remains in the playoff hunt. The loser of this game does not. P/OR, 26-20.
Bedford at Exeter (7 p.m.)
Bedford must have success through the air to keep it close. Exeter, 28-14.
Nashua South at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
You could argue that each of these teams is coming off its best performance of the season. South, 28-20.
Keene at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
The Keene program is headed in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean the Blackbirds are equipped to beat the Lancers. Londonderry, 35-14.
Division II
Gilford/Belmont at Merrimack Valley (6 p.m.)
It’s been quite a while since either of these teams won a football game. Gilford/Belmont, 28-12.
Pembroke at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
The Owls remain unbeaten. Timberlane, 42-14.
Hanover at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
Very interested to see how this game plays out. Souhegan, 28-27.
West at Milford (7 p.m.)
West has won four in a row, but will have to play defense at another level to keep the winning streak alive. Milford, 42-20.
Division III
Campbell at Pelham (7 p.m.)
The Cougars are good, but the Pythons may be on another level. Pelham, 28-12.
Kearsarge at ConVal (7 p.m.)
These Cougars are pretty good, too. Kearsarge, 40-14.
Division IV
Newfound at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
Good job by both schools getting this game rescheduled … and rescheduled again. Somersworth, 42-12.
Saturday
Division I
Spaulding at Central (10 a.m.)
This should be where the Little Green earn their first victory. Central, 20-6.
Winnacunnet at Goffstown (1:30 p.m.)
The Warriors avoid the upset. Winnacunnet, 21-20.
Concord at Memorial (2 p.m.)
Let’s call it back-to-back victories for the Crimson Tide. Concord, 26-14.
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin (6:30 p.m.)
It’s very possible these teams will see each other again in the Division I quarterfinals. Pinkerton, 21-13.
Division II
Kingswood at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
The RedHawks get the job done at home. H-D/H, 27-14.
Plymouth at St. Thomas (2 p.m.)
The Bobcats end the Saints’ five-game winning streak. Plymouth, 35-13.
Hollis/Brookline at Bow (2 p.m.)
Expect the Falcons to finish the season strong. Bow, 42-19.
John Stark at Lebanon (6 p.m.)
Last week’s canceled game against Bow could cost the Raiders the No. 1 overall seed in Division II. Lebanon, 49-12.
Division III
Laconia at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
The Sachems move over the .500 mark. Laconia, 26-6.
Stevens at Trinity (7 p.m.)
There’s a strong possibility the Pioneers will enter the postseason unbeaten. Trinity, 34-14.
Division IV
Epping-Newmarket at Newport (2 p.m.)
Are the Mules the only team in Division IV that can give the Tigers a game? We’re about to find out. Newport, 27-20.
Franklin at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)
Hard to envision the Royals losing at home. Mascoma, 26-0.
NOTE: The Fall Mountain at Bishop Brady game was scheduled for Thursday night.
Last week: 23-1
2021 Record: 133-24