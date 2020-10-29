FRIDAY
Campbell at Pelham (6 p.m.)
It’s a tough task that awaits Campbell. The Pythons have allowed 13 points in five games. Pelham, 28-0.
Bishop Guertin at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
The Cardinals played a home game on the road last weekend. This weekend they’ll play a road game at home. North, 35-6.
Trinity at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
After Pelham, these may be the two best teams in Division III. Too bad they have to meet this early. Trinity, 20-19.
Sanborn at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
Timberlane’s playoff drought ends here. Timberlane, 34-6.
Alvirne at Salem (7 p.m.)
Despite being a No. 1 seed, not sure everyone is giving the Blue Devils the respect they deserve. Salem, 42-7.
Bedford at Memorial (7 p.m.)
The Bulldogs lick their wounds following last week’s loss to Nashua South and find a way to advance. Bedford, 35-13.
SATURDAY
Spaulding at Winnacunnet (noon)
The Warriors beat Spaulding last weekend, and they’ll beat the Red Raiders this weekend as well. Winnacunnet, 20-14.
Concord at Goffstown (1 p.m.)
Hard to make a case for Concord keeping this one competitive. Goffstown, 42-14.
Laconia at Stevens (1 p.m.)
The Sachems collect their first victory and earn a rematch with Winnisquam. Laconia, 14-12.
Mascoma at Newport (1 p.m.)
The Tigers prevailed 53-10 when these teams met during the regular season. Newport, 48-12.
Fall Mountain at Franklin (1 p.m.)
The winner of this game will be rewarded with a trip to Newport. Fall Mountain, 22-20.
Exeter at Dover (1 p.m.)
The Green Wave beat the Blue Hawks by one point during the regular season, so don’t be surprised if we have an upset here. Exeter, 14-13.
Windham at Londonderry (1 p.m.)
The Lancers would be wise to expect the unexpected from Windham in this contest. Londonderry, 21-13.
Merrimack Valley at Plymouth (1 p.m.)
The Bobcats earn another home game. Plymouth, 35-6.
Gilford at Kennett (1 p.m.)
If you’re looking for a longshot with a chance to win it all in Division II, you can stop searching when you get to the Eagles. Kennett, 28-6.
Epping at Somersworth (1 p.m.)
A month ago, it didn’t appear either of these teams would be playing any football this year. Somersworth, 36-6.
Bishop Brady at Raymond (1 p.m.)
The Rams will get another crack at Somersworth. Raymond, 36-12.
Milford at Hollis/Brookline (2 p.m.)
The Cavaliers started 0-2, but were able to right the ship. Hollis/Brookline, 26-20.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Bow (2 p.m.)
Don’t be surprised if this game remains close deep into the fourth quarter. Bow, 20-13.
St. Thomas at Pembroke (2 p.m.)
This is the first playoff game for the Pembroke program. Pembroke, 22-20.
Hanover at Lebanon (3 p.m.)
The Raiders didn’t get much resistance from the Marauders last weekend. Lebanon, 34-7.
Nashua South at Merrimack (6 p.m.)
The Panthers raised more than a few eyebrows by thumping Bedford 41-7 last Friday. Nashua South, 28-14.
Last week: 17-4; 2020 record: 91-18