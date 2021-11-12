Ball security could be a big factor in this game. Hard to believe that Winnacunnet committed five turnovers when it beat Exeter 14-7 during the regular season. The Warriors will be hard to beat if they play a clean game, but a couple Winnacunnet turnovers in this contest would open the door for an Exeter victory. Winnacunnet, 14-13.
Salem at Londonderry (1 p.m.)
Both defenses will be challenged in this game, and the team that plays better defense is the team that will win. Londonderry, 21-20.
Division II
St. Thomas at Timberlane (1 p.m.)
The Timberlane defense was dominant when the Owls beat the Saints 43-0 in the opener for each team. St. Thomas was held to 114 yards of offense in the loss — all rushing — and was 1 of 9 on third down. Timberlane scored on an interception return and a safety. The Saints’ offense will do a better job this time, but the Owls will move on to the Division II championship game. Timberlane, 35-14.
Milford at Lebanon (3 p.m.)
Lebanon was on the ropes when these teams met during the regular season, but the Raiders scored twice in the final five minutes to pull out a 27-14 victory. Two of Lebanon’s four TDs in that game came on plays of at least 50 yards. Lebanon’s ability to create big plays — or Milford’s ability to prevent them — will determine which team advances. Lebanon, 20-14.
Division III
Trinity vs. Pelham (Bedford HS, 1 p.m.)
No team has been able to give the Pythons a game this season. Pelham, 34-14.
Division IV
Fall Mountain vs. Somersworth (Laconia HS, 1 p.m.)
Somersworth better come ready to play because Fall Mountain is a lot better now than it was when it lost to the Hilltoppers in early October. Somersworth, 22-14.