HERE’S a lingering question with regard to the NHIAA basketball season? How will the postseason tournaments be handled? The boys and girls tournaments will be open to all teams, but how will those teams be seeded?
The NHIAA used a random draw to seed teams in some sports during the fall tournament season, but football used on-field results to determine the playoff pairings.
“I haven’t heard anybody talk about that, really,” Manchester Memorial girls coach Greg Cotreau said. “I think the assumption by most of the coaches I’ve talked to is it’s going to be similar to fall where they randomly seed teams. I don’t know if they drew teams out of a hat or how they did it for fall, but it sounds like that’s what they’re doing.”
Since teams are each playing a regional schedule with an eye toward limiting the spread of COVID-19, it would make sense for those teams to compete against each other in the playoffs as well — at least until there’s one team left that would advance and face teams from another region. That may be the safest way to proceed, but it wouldn’t necessarily guarantee the four best teams reach the semifinals, since several of the best teams in a division could all be in one region.
“I really hope they focus on making sure the seeding is done correctly,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “My daughter’s soccer team (Trinity) ended up hosting a first-round game against a team that beat them twice. I didn’t understand the philosophy.
“You have to go by record and I don’t think we’re equipped enough to use strength of schedule and all that stuff, but you do have to look at the teams and who they’ve been playing. I think they have to talk to the coaches. They really have to evaluate it. I think the people just want good games.”
Trinity’s Royce Williams, a senior guard, is in the conversation when you talk about the best players in Division I. Williams is one of five seniors on the Trinity roster, and scored 27 points in his team’s 59-55 triumph over Goffstown on Wednesday.
“We have five seniors who have to play experienced basketball and be productive and then we have three freshmen who could come in and help right away, but they can’t play like freshmen,” Bike said. “Royce is obviously the player everyone is going to watch, but I think it’s gonna help that the other kids got a little better — the other seniors — and I think it’s also gonna help that teams can’t just focus on Royce now.”
Former Nashua and Londonderry girls basketball coach John Fagula will be honored before Nashua South’s Jan. 31 home game against Nashua North.
Fagula, who died last year, led his girls basketball teams to 624 victories during his coaching career. His Nashua teams went 432-72 and won 11 Class L championships. At one point the Purple Panthers owned a 108-game winning streak (120 games against New Hampshire competition). Fagula’s 1986-87 Nashua team was ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today.
When he stepped down at Nashua, Fagula remained out of coaching for four years until he took over at Londonderry, where he coached for 12 seasons.
His coaching career ended after he guided Londonderry to a 57-56 victory over Bedford in the 2014 Division I championship game. The victory gave Fagula his 12th state championship and ended Bedford’s 39-game winning streak.
The Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial boys and girls teams will meet again tonight. The boys game will be at Memorial, and the girls game will be played at Central. Both contests are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The Memorial girls beat Central 46-41 on Tuesday, the same night the Central boys earned a 57-39 victory over Memorial.
Tonight’s girls game can be seen on Manchester Public Television (Channel 16).
Braiden Burns faced some of his former teammates when he helped the Winnacunnet boys beat Spaulding 50-28 in the Division I opener for each team last Friday.
Burns, a senior guard, made Spaulding’s varsity roster as a sophomore, but spent his junior season at Gilbert High School in Arizona before his family returned to New Hampshire. He scored four points in Winnacunnet’s win, which stretched Spaulding’s losing streak to 12 games (dating back to last season).
Windham is among the Division I girls teams that could show significant improvement this season. The Jaguars returned five starters and their top six scorers from a team that went 8-13 last season. Sarah Dempsey, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who averaged 18 points per game as a junior, tossed in a game-high 13 points in Windham’s 44-30 season-opening victory over Londonderry.
Junior guard Ryan Pacy has been a bright spot for the Salem boys during the team’s 0-2 start. Pacy scored a game-high 26 points in a 60-59 loss to Merrimack, and finished with 15 points in Salem’s 54-47 loss to Pinkerton Academy.
Pacy spent his freshman season at Salem, but played for Andover (Mass.) High School last season.
Former Pelham High School boys coach Matt Regan has returned to the program as an assistant coach.
Regan’s teams went 110-33 during his six-year stretch as Pelham’s head coach. He guided the Pythons to Division III championships in 2015 and 2016. Regan also served as boys coach at Bishop Guertin or three seasons before he resigned before the 2019-20 season.