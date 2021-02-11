EVEN BY Division IV standards, Manchester’s Holy Family Academy is a diminutive school — the school’s enrollment is 95 students (54 in grades 9-12) — but you’ll have to find a different adjective to describe the Holy Family boys basketball team.
The Griffins can trot out a starting lineup that features players who are 6-foot-7, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-1 and 5-foot-11. It’s a talented team, as well. Holy Family, which is in its first season playing at the NHIAA varsity level, had a 6-1 record entering Thursday night’s game at Portsmouth Christian Academy.
“We have a pretty tall team … we even have a pretty tall bench,” Holy Family coach Keith Lacasse said. “We have some height for some years to come.”
Holy Family has a 14-player roster that features five seniors, one junior, two sophomores and six freshmen.
Karl Yonkeu and Yann Yonkeu, brothers who came to the United States from Cameroon in 2016, are among the team’s top players. Karl, a junior point guard, entered Thursday’s game averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game. Yann, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 15.3 points per game through seven contests.
“Yann is a beast under the basket,” Lacasse said. “He gets a lot of rebounds for us and he can clean up when the guys around him don’t make their shots. He can get the rebound and finish the job.
“Karl is very athletic. He can go full throttle for an entire 32 minutes without a break if needed.”
There’s also a 6-foot-8 Yonkeu on the bench. Kevin Yonkeu — the oldest of the Yonkeu brothers — played at Holy Family and is now an assistant coach with the program. Kevin is a freshman on the University of the Sciences men’s basketball team in Philadelphia, but the team had its season canceled because of COVID-19. He’s taking classes remotely, which gave him the opportunity to work with the team.
Thomas Gilis, Paul Lamontagne, Adam Milus and Henry Morgan are the other seniors on the roster.
The Griffins won their first six games before they dropped a 52-50 decision to Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday. Holy Family lost that game despite being up by 12 points at halftime.
Lacasse, who is in his first year with the program, said exceptional team chemistry is one of the main reasons for Holy Family’s success so far this season.
“The school fosters a family environment,” he said. “These guys are brothers … literally in some cases, but figuratively in others. They bond so well together, and that’s not something you can really coach. It’s just the culture of the school and we try to reinforce it in our sports programs.
“I inherited a bunch of good kids and a really good team.”
.
According to Spaulding High School Athletic Director Kevin Hebert, an announcement regarding the format for this year’s boys and girls tournaments could come next week.
Hebert, a member of the NHIAA basketball committee, said there will be an open tournament in all four divisions. Division I teams will be grouped into four geographical regions and have to play their way out of a region to reach the semifinals. The other divisions are expected to use a similar format.
“That’s my understanding,” he said. “Lower divisions will do the same thing.
“Similar to everything else except football last fall, it’s going to be an open draw. Random draw. Random seedings.”
Home sites will likely be used at least until the semifinals, when tournament games could be moved to neutral locations. Hebert said neutral-site games could also come into play to allow fans (two per player for each team) to attend games.
“The whole thing is imperfect and it’s definitely different in the winter because the events are inside now,” Hebert said. “In the fall we had one indoor sport, volleyball, and now they’re all inside except for skiing.
“There’s different comfort levels in different districts. It’s a little bit different than bringing people outside to a soccer game, so at least in Division I we want to use sites that can accommodate two and two. For parents who may be seeing their kid play for the last time, it’s really important.”
The fact that teams will be seeded randomly rather than by record or winning percentage is sure to draw the ire of some coaches. Football is the only fall sport that seeded its teams based on performance.
“The lens is are you happy to play or are you trying to get the tournament perfect?” Hebert said. “It depends on which way you look at it.”
Among the big games on tonight’s schedule are the rivalry matchups between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry. The boys game will be played in Londonderry, and the girls will meet in Derry. Pinkerton won both games when those teams met Wednesday. It was the first game for the Pinkerton teams since Jan. 19, after which those programs were paused because of COVID-19 issues. … Royce Williams (Trinity), Isabella King (Bedford) and Sarah Dempsey (Windham) are all on pace to score their 1,000th career point by the end of the regular season. Dempsey (988 points) is the closest of the three. … The boys and girls teams at both Exeter (Division I) and Pelham (Division II) enter tonight’s games unbeaten.