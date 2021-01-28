MANCHESTER MEMORIAL entered the 2021 NHIAA boys basketball season with very little varsity experience on its roster. The Crusaders are a young team — one senior — and that youth showed during the team’s opening game, a 59-37 loss to Manchester Central.
Memorial coach Danny Bryson hasn’t had much to complain about since then, however. The Crusaders (3-1) have won three games in a row and will have a chance to extend that winning streak tonight when they play at Concord.
Memorial’s winning streak includes a 59-56 triumph over the Central team it lost to three nights earlier.
“We’re young, so I think it was a lot of nerves in that (first) game that played a factor,” Bryson said. “We had one senior out there with some juniors who had little or no varsity experience. We just didn’t hit shots. I think we were 20 percent in that game. I also think we struggled with the speed and physicality of the game, especially since we didn’t have a summer league or a fall league.
“The second time we played them our offense was more fluid, so I think we needed to get that one out of the way. Plus it was against Central there, and that’s never going to be an easy game. I told them (his players) they were lucky the stands weren’t filled like a normal Central-Memorial game.”
Deng Luwal is the lone senior on the Memorial roster, which includes nine juniors and three sophomores. Luwal, a 6-foot-5 forward, scored a team-high 16 points in Memorial’s victory over Central. Junior point guard Cam Pollock, the team’s lone returning starter, led Memorial in scoring in the team’s 67-48 victory over Manchester West, and junior guard Johnny Roumraj tossed in a team-high 11 points when Memorial beat Concord on Tuesday night.
Guard Tyler Lavallee has scored at least 10 points in each of Memorial’s three victories.
“Being young, you don’t set expectations as high as if you had a veteran team,” Bryson said. “I thought this would be a bridge year for us because we’re so young, but they’re catching on to things quicker than I expected — and they’re competitive. That goes a long way, too.
“We’re running our offense pretty well. They’re growing each game. These guys like being in the gym and they want to get better. Very coachable.”
After tonight’s matchup with Concord, Memorial will play two games (home and away) against Winnacunnet next week. The Warriors are 2-2, but both losses came against unbeaten Exeter.
“It’s nice to have success early, but it’s a long season,” Bryson said. “We’re only four games in. I keep telling them not to listen to the outside noise. Just take care of things inside the gym at Memorial and we’ll be fine.
“There’s a long way to go, but they have a chance to be a good team this year. It’s a cliche. but we’re just hoping to play well and peak in March.”
The Pinkerton Academy boys have played only two games, but have already matched last year’s win total.
Scoring was a problem for the Astros last season, when they finished with a 2-18 record and failed to score more than 56 points in 17 of those 20 games. Justin Dunne, a 6-foot-7 center, has been the team’s top scoring threat this year. Dunne had a team-high 12 points when Pinkerton opened the season with a 60-52 triumph over Alvirne, and finished with 25 points and seven blocked shots in a 54-47 victory over Salem.
Pinkerton is on a COVID-related pause, but is scheduled to be back in action Feb. 9 against rival Londonderry in Derry. The Pinkerton girls are also off until Feb. 9, when they will play at Londonderry.
.
Few players are off to a stronger start this season than Windham’s Joey DaSilva, who scored 32 points in each of his team’s first two games — both victories — and tossed in 20 points in Tuesday’s 65-36 victory over Nashua South.
DaSilva, a senior guard, has made 18 3-pointers in Windham’s three games. The Jaguars are 3-0 entering tonight’s rematch with Nashua South.
DaSilva averaged 17.1 points per game as a junior.
Megan Molettieri, a captain on the Pelham girls basketball team, will continue her college basketball career at Colby Sawyer College. Molettieri is a 5-foot-8 senior guard.
Pelham improved its record to 6-0 by beating Derryfield 50-37 Tuesday night.