PELHAM HIGH SCHOOL girls basketball coach Bob Shepard will tell you his team’s 7-0 record may not be as good as it looks since Pelham’s schedule has been manageable thus far. He’ll also tell you that regardless of the schedule, the Pythons have performed better than he expected.
Nothing has surprised Shepard more than the contributions Pelham has received from two freshmen: 5-foot-8 forward Jasmine Becotte and 5-foot-9 center/forward Sophia Joncas. Becotte and Joncas have bolstered a team that features six seniors, three of whom started last season.
“We have a very strong freshman class that came in,” Shepard said. “We have five good freshmen, and out of the five there are two exceptional ones who are playing a lot of minutes right now.
“Jasmine is a complete player. She’s averaging about 12 points a game, but she also gets about 14 rebounds and she may be our best defender as well. She’s an all-around player. She’s a kid who’s gonna play in college.
“Joncas is a rebounding machine. She doesn’t score like Jasmine does, but she got 20 rebounds against Sanborn. That was phenomenal. She’s been averaging about 15 rebounds a game.”
“I knew we had good freshmen. I did not know how good they were. They turned out to be even better than I thought.”
Point guard Tallie Carney, forward Megan Molettieri and guard Jordyn Galgay are the three returning starters, although Galgay sustained a season-ending knee injury eight games into the 2020 season. Guard Abbey Schwab, center Maddy Allard and guard Laela Higginbottom are the other seniors on this year’s roster.
Pelham finished the 2020 season with an 11-11 record after losing to Bow in the Division II tournament’s preliminary round. It was a season derailed by injuries. In addition to Galgay’s knee injury, the Pythons also lost captain McKenna Williams to a season-ending knee injury. Williams has since graduated.
“We have a good mix of experience and youth that wants to go 100 miles an hour, which I encourage,” Shepard said. “The three seniors have kept things calm and have really done a lot of leadership. This year, because of the addition of the two freshmen we have, we are a running team, which we were not before. We just didn’t have the ability to go out and do it. It’s much more of a fast-break team, which is a lot more fun to watch.”
Shepard said the team’s ability to play fast should allow Pelham to be more competitive against top Division II teams like Bow and Hanover this season.
The schedule hasn’t been difficult, but Pelham will likely get a good test when it plays at Hollis/Brookline tonight. Pelham also added a game against Division I Goffstown on Feb. 18.
Had the schedule not been altered because of COVID-19, Bishop Brady, Hanover and Lebanon would have been among the teams Pelham played during the regular season.
“The 7-0 start is great, but it has not been against the cream of the crop,” Shepard said. “We’re going to play more competitive teams coming up. I think we have a solid team. Upper third of Division II is where I would put us.
“It depends on how the younger kids mature and how well the older kids are able to take it in stride and do what they’re able to do. The team is better than I thought it would be.”
The Conant girls improved to 6-0 and stretched the program’s winning streak to 27 games by beating Division I Keene 71-50 Wednesday. Senior Elizabeth Gonyea scored a game-high 23 points in the win, which gave the Division III Orioles at least one victory against a team from each of the NHIAA’s four divisions this season.
Conant’s other victories this year came against Division IV Hinsdale (64-40 and 64-37), Division II Hollis/Brookline (48-47) and Division III Monadnock (60-30 and 56-26).
The Pinkerton boys and girls teams each had a 2-0 record when the school announced on Jan. 22 that it was pausing all athletic activities for two weeks because of issues related to COVID-19 in the school community.
The teams were hoping they could resume practicing today in preparation for Tuesday’s games against Londonderry. The Pinkerton girls will travel to Londonderry, and the Pinkerton boys will face the Lancers at home.
The rivals will also meet next Friday. The boys game will be in Londonderry, and the girls will face each other in Derry.
The Spaulding boys ended the program’s 13-game losing streak with a 47-43 victory over Division II Oyster River last Friday. The Red Raiders overcame a three-point deficit with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter.
… The Trinity and Manchester Memorial boys basketball teams are scheduled to play Tuesday at Trinity and Friday at Memorial. … Windham’s Sarah Dempsey, a senior forward, has committed to play at Endicott College, a Division III program in Beverly, Mass.