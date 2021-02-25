DESPITE its 3-9 record entering Thursday night’s game at Campbell, the Manchester West boys basketball team could be a tough out in this year’s Division II tournament. The reason? A rigorous regular-season schedule.
West has played eight games against Division I competition, plus two games against Pelham and two against Sanborn — two of the top teams in Division II. Sanborn handed Pelham its first loss earlier this week.
West suffered two narrow losses to Pelham (56-53 and 53-51). The team’s victories came against Sanborn (62-51), Memorial (51-47) and Campbell (72-53).
“I think we have the toughest schedule in the state,” West coach John Langlois said. “To play up a division for eight games and then play the top-ranked team in Division II (Pelham) twice — that’s 10 of our 13 games.
“I actually encouraged the (West) athletic director, Brian Kenney, to schedule us against the four close D1 schools … the three Manchester schools twice and Goffstown twice. I tried to get him to do Bedford as well. You get better by playing up. It’s tough to lose, but we’ve been in so many close games.”
West has five seniors, one junior and one sophomore in its seven-player rotation. Langlois said his team can have a different leading scorer on any given night.
“We don’t center around one or two people,” he said. “For us it’s about defense and rebounding, it’s not about scoring.”
The Blue Knights are the No. 5 seed in a region that includes Hollis/Brookline, Milford, Pelham and Souhegan. West will open the Division II tournament at Souhegan on Monday.
“I think we have a chance to win it all,” Langlois said. “It’s not easy. Once you hit that tournament, you better be ready.
“We’re excited for the tournament. It’s a unique year and we’ll give it our best shot.”
HERE’S how the NHIAA basketball open tournaments break down by region with each team’s seed. (Seeding was done randomly.) There will be play-in games between the lowest seeds to reduce the number of teams in each region to four. The number of play-in games depends on the number of teams in each region (No. 4 vs. No. 5; or No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5).
BOYS
Division I
Region One: 1. Portsmouth, 2. Exeter, 3. Winnacunnet, 4. Spaulding, 5. Dover.
Region Two: 1. Memorial, 2. Goffstown, 3. Bedford, 4. Concord, 5. Trinity.
Region Three: 1. Londonderry, 2. Merrimack, 3. Windham, 4. Pinkerton, 5. Salem, 6. Timberlane.
Region Four: 1. Nashua North, 2. Keene, 3. Alvirne, 4. Bishop Guertiin, 5. Nashua South.
Division II
Region One: 1. Sanborn, 2. Coe-Brown, 3. Pembroke, 4. Bishop Brady, 5. Oyster River.
Region Two: 1. Hollis/Brookline, 2. Milford, 3. Pelham, 4. Souhegan, 5. West.
Region Three: 1. Lebanon, 2. Hanover, 3. Bow, 4. John Stark, 5. ConVal.
Region Four: 1. Laconia, 2. Kingswood, 3. Kennett, 4. Plymouth, 5. Merrimack Valley.
Division III
Region One: 1. Gilford, 2. Belmont, 3. Berlin, 4. Winnisquam, 5. Newfound, 6. White Mountains, 7. Inter-Lakes.
Region Two: 1. Fall Mountain, 2. Stevens, 3. Mascoma, 4. Kearsarge, 5. Newport.
Region Three: 1. Hopkinton, 2. Hillsboro-Deering, 3. Mascenic, 4. Conant, 5. Monadnock.
Region Four: 1. Prospect Mountain, 2. Campbell, 3. Raymond, 4. St. Thomas, 5. Somersworth.
Division IV
Region One: 1. Newmarket, 2. Pittsfield, 3. Nute, 4. Epping, 5. Farmington, 6. Portsmouth Christian.
Region Two: 1. Hinsdale, 2. Sunapee, 3 Mt. Royal, 4. Derryfield, 5. Holy Family, 6. Wilton.
Region Three: 1. Lisbon, 2. Franklin, 3. Concord Christian, 4. Woodsville, 5. Lin-Wood.
Region Four: 1. Littleton, 2. Profile, 3. Groveton, 4. Colebrook, 5. Pittsburg, 6. Gorham.
GIRLS
Division I
Region One: 1. Dover, 2. Spaulding, 3. Exeter, 4. Winnacunnet, 5. Portsmouth.
Region Two: 1. Bedford, 2. Concord, 3. Goffstown, 4. Central, 5. Memorial, 6. Trinity.
Region Three: 1. Merrimack, 2. Londonderry, 3. Salem, 4. Pinkerton, 5. Windham.
Region Four: 1. Bishop Guertin, 2. Keene, 3. Nashua North, 4. Nashua South, 5. Alvirne.
Division II
Region One: 1. Sanborn, 2. Coe-Brown, 3. Pembroke, 4. Bishop Brady 5. Oyster River.
Region Two: 1. Hollis/Brookline, 2. Milford, 3. Pelham, 4. Souhegan, 5. West.
Region Three: 1. Lebanon, 2. Hanover, 3. Bow, 4. John Stark 5. ConVal.
Region Four: 1. Laconia, 2. Kingswood, 3. Kennett, 4. Plymouth, 5. Merrimack Valley.
Division III
Region One: 1. Belmont, 2. Winnisquam, 3. Berlin. 4. Newfound, 5. Gilford, 6. White Mountains.
Region Two: 1. Fall Mountain, 2. Mascoma, 3. Stevens, 4. Newport, 5. Kearsarge.
Region Three: 1. Monadnock, 2. Hillsboro-Deering, 3. Mascenic, 4. Hopkinton, 5. Conant.
Region Four: 1. Campbell, 2. Somersworth, 3. Prospect Mountain, 4. Raymond, 5. St. Thomas.
Division IV
Region One: 1. Epping, 2. Farmington, 3. Pittsfield, 4. Newmarket, 5. Portsmouth Christian.
Region Two: 1. Holy Family, 2. Sunapee 3. Hinsdale, 4. Derryfield, 5. Mount Royal.
Region Three: 1. Moultonborough, 2. Franklin, 3. Lisbon, 4. Concord Christian, 5. Woodsville, 6. Lin-Wood.
Round Four: 1. Groveton, 2. Littleton, 3. Gorham, 4. Colebrook, 5. Pittsburg, 6. Profile.
.
Basketball fans in the Upper Valley will get a second dose of the Hanover-Lebanon rivalry tonight. The Hanover and Lebanon girls will meet in Hanover, while the boys teams will face each other in Lebanon.
The Hanover girls raised their Division II record to 12-0 by nipping Lebanon (8-2) 29-28 Tuesday. Hanover received 12 points and eight rebounds from junior center Jane Lackley in the victory.
The Lebanon boys remained unbeaten in Division II (10-0) by knocking off Hanover, 43-40, Tuesday in Hanover. The loss dropped Hanover to 7-3.
Tuesday’s Division I girls tournament game between Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial has been moved to Bedford High School so parents from both teams will be able to attend. …
The Trinity boys beat Concord 55-37 Tuesday in the first of three consecutive meetings between the teams. The Pioneers and Crimson Tide will play at Trinity tonight, and will open the Division I tournament against each other in Concord. …
Perhaps the most intriguing tournament game next week is Thursday’s Division I boys matchup between rivals Exeter and Winnacunnet in Exeter. The Blue Hawks improved to 12-0 with a 64-62 victory over Winnacunnet on Tuesday. The loss dropped Winnacunnet’s record to 8-3 and all three losses came against Exeter. The Blue Hawks opened the season with a 59-50 victory over the Warriors, and posted a 61-59 victory in the second meeting between the teams.