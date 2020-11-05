SOMETHING UNUSUAL happened the last time Londonderry and Salem met on the football field: Salem failed to score.
A productive offense — powered by a potent running game — has been part of Salem’s identity for years, but the Blue Devils came up empty in a 16-0 loss at Londonderry in Week 2.
The second-seeded Lancers (4-2) and top-seeded Blue Devils (4-1) will meet again in Saturday’s Division I South championship game at Salem’s Grant Field. The winner will advance to the Division I semifinals.
Salem coach Steve Abraham said missed assignments — teams had no scrimmages this year — were a big part of the problem against the Lancers. Salem also rotated three quarterbacks during the game in an attempt to find the starter at that position. The fact that Londonderry has one of the best defenses in the state probably had something to do with Salem’s lack of offense as well.
“Inexperience in the backfield and inexperience in the line with missed blocking assignments, and a QB carousel led to an inefficient offense against a good team,” Abraham said. “They’re good, they’re fast, they’re aggressive, but if we do what we’re supposed to do we’re gonna move the ball on them. It’s gonna be hard, but I do expect us to move the ball.”
Londonderry enters this matchup ranked No. 3 in the Union Leader Power Poll. Salem is No. 4.
“We just happened to play pretty good defense that day,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “They’re a good team. They have two really, really explosive backs (Aidan McDonald and Dante Fernandes), and as a team they seem to have gotten better. Their trajectory has definitely gone up since they played us.”
The Londonderry offense was without starting quarterback Dylan McEachern for much of that victory over Salem. McEachern left the field with a neck injury in the second quarter. The Lancers scored 10 of their 16 points before he was injured.
Jake McEachern, Dylan’s brother, led Londonderry to the Division I championship last season.
“That quarterback is their offense,” Abraham said. “I don’t want to see any more McEacherns in the program. He’s a good runner. He’s shifty and that’s a tough system to defend. They do a good job of putting you in binds and taking advantage of it.”
This is one of four games on this weekend’s playoff menu that features two teams in the Power Poll. Elsewhere, No. 10 Merrimack will play at No. 1 Nashua North; No. 7 Bedford will travel to No. 2 Goffstown; and No. 6 Exeter will visit No. 5 Winnacunnet.
Salem has won each of its three games since the Londonderry loss. The Blue Devils scored 127 points (42.3 ppg) in those three victories.
“We’re expecting it to be a battle, and probably a battle of defenses,” Lauzon said. “It’ll probably come down to a lot of little things and hopefully we’ll do enough of those little things to be where we want to at the end.”
.
The Division II quarterfinal-round game between Lebanon (5-0) and Bow (4-0) is the only game on this weekend’s slate that involves two undefeated teams.
Lebanon coach Chris Childs said playing solid run defense will be paramount for his team. Linebackers CJ Childs, Cole Shambo, Nyeoti Punni and Justin DeCarlo are the strength of the Lebanon defense.
“I think their main objective is to run the football with the big fullback (Andrew Robbins) — that’s what they do,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re disciplined and do our job.
“I think it’s gonna be a hard, smashmouth-type of game. Field position and who makes mistakes is gonna decide the outcome, for sure.”
.
Plymouth (5-0) has reached the Division II championship game in each of the last four years, but the Bobcats’ path to the Division II title game this year is a tough one. It begins with Saturday’s matchup with Kennett (5-1) in the quarterfinals.
Plymouth beat Kennett 21-20 during the regular season but had to overcome a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to do so. Plymouth trailed 20-7 before Cole Johnston caught a 68-yard touchdown pass with 10:54 left, then Plymouth recovered a fumble on the Kennett 22-yard line with 2:33 remaining. One play later Trevan Sanborn caught a TD pass and the point-after kick proved to be the difference.
Kennett, which committed three turnovers in the loss, received three TD receptions from Cole Salyards, who played for Hopkinton (Mass.) High School last year.
If Plymouth prevails Saturday, it will face either unbeaten Bow or unbeaten Lebanon in the Division II semifinals.
.
When second-seeded Stevens beat third-seeded Laconia 22-21 in the Division III quarterfinals Saturday, it was more evidence that Stevens coach Paul Silva gets his teams to play their best football in the postseason.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals upset third-seeded Campbell in last year’s quarterfinals; were the No. 7 seed when they upset second-seeded Trinity in 2018; and were seeded No. 6 when they knocked off Somersworth in the 2017 quarterfinals. Stevens also beat three higher-seeded teams (Campbell, Monadnock, and Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough) en route to the 2016 Division III championship.
Stevens nipped Laconia when quarterback Owen Taylor ran in a two-point conversion in the second overtime. The conversion followed a touchdown run by Luke Forrest, who had two rushing TDs in the game. Stevens also received a TD pass from Taylor to Braxton LeBlanc.
.
Here’s how dominant Newport (5-1) has been in Division IV this season: The Tigers have outscored their opponents 233-43, and have a 1,822-897 edge in total yards.
The Newport offense does most of its damage on the ground, and the Tigers enter Saturday’s Division IV semifinal against Fall Mountain (2-3) with four players who have at least three rushing touchdowns this season: Jagger Loveley (72 carries for 665 yards and six TDs) Josh Sharron (45-320, five TDs), Marius Edwards (29-110, eight TDs) and Tyler Gobin (7-142, three TDs).
The Newport-Fall Mountain winner will face either Somersworth or Raymond in next weekend’s Division IV championship game.