A YEAR AGO, the Manchester Memorial football team ended a 36-game losing streak by opening the season with a 14-7 victory over Timberlane Regional. The win provided Memorial coach Rob Sturgis with hope that 2019 would be the season the Memorial program turned the corner.
Unfortunately for Sturgis and his team, that Timberlane win was the highlight of the season. Memorial lost its next nine games to finish 1-9.
Fast forward to this year and Memorial has again started strong. The Crusaders beat city rival Manchester Central 21-20 last Friday on the opening weekend for NHIAA football. Now comes the question: Can Memorial build on that win?
“This senior class has been through a lot and we talked about that with them on Monday,” Sturgis said. “We said, ‘Last year we were in the same boat. How’d you guys finish?’ They lost eight straight games and started a new losing streak.
“If we want to take this program to the next level, the coaches can talk all we want. It’s the players who have to put in that work and put in that effort to make a change. So we had that talk. They know it’s not good enough to just win one game — to just beat Central. It’s gotta be something we can build on for the next week.”
Although Memorial has a winning record against only three New Hampshire opponents (Laconia, Manchester West and Milford), at one time the Crusaders were a football power. Bob Chabot guided Memorial to an 85-54-4 record and six NHIAA championships (1962, 1965, 1969, 1971, 1972 and 1973) as the program’s head coach from 1961 to 1975, but he is the only Memorial coach with a winning record. Sturgis became the 12th head coach in the program’s history when he was hired in 2018.
This year’s Memorial team returned 15 starters (eight on offense) from last year and showed some resiliency in the victory over Central — resiliency that was often lacking when the program went four seasons without a win.
Not only did Memorial overcome a 14-0 deficit, the Crusaders also blocked the point-after kick that would have tied the game with less than a second to play in the fourth quarter. In addition, Memorial didn’t turn the ball over.
“We didn’t have any of those catastrophic mistakes that really cost us,” Sturgis said. “In years past, it was, ‘When’s it coming.?’”
Memorial will play at Concord tonight. The Crimson Tide, a Division I team, opened its season with a 22-7 loss to Division III Trinity. A Memorial win would give the Crusaders back-to-back victories for the first time since the 2014 season, when they won four in a row.
“There’s a lot we have to clean up, but it was a good start, for sure,” Sturgis said. “Hopefully it propels us into this week. You can’t go 3-0 unless you go 2-0.”
.
There are two games this weekend that involve teams that are both in the Union Leader Power Poll: No. 9 Nashua South (0-1) will play at No. 7 Pinkerton (0-1) tonight, and No. 4 Salem (1-0) will visit No. 2 Londonderry (1-0) on Saturday afternoon.
Nashua South and Pinkerton are both coming off losses to teams in the poll. South dropped a 24-7 decision to No. 1 Nashua North last Friday, and Pinkerton lost to Londonderry, 23-14.
Londonderry received 203 yards rushing and 115 yards passing from senior quarterback Dylan McEachern in its win over Pinkerton. Salem rushed for 289 yards on 47 carries in its 46-12 triumph over Alvirne last Friday. Nine players carried the ball for the Blue Devils, who were led by junior Aidan McDonald (10 carries for 126 yards and a TD).
Londonderry beat Salem in last year’s Division I semifinals.
.
Dover, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Spaulding, Milford, Kingswood, Manchester West and Farmington/Nute will all open the season this weekend.
Three other teams, Keene, Windham and Raymond, will open their season next weekend, when Keene will play at Monadnock, Windham will travel to Pinkerton and Raymond will be on the road against Bishop Brady.
In addition, Somersworth approved football this week. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play Raymond at home on Oct. 23, but Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert said he’s hoping other games will be added to the schedule.
Of the 58 NHIAA varsity football programs, only ConVal, Kearsarge and Epping/Newmarket aren’t playing this fall.
.
One interesting leftover from last weekend’s Pinkerton Academy-Londonderry game: Evan Wilson is a senior fullback/linebacker for the Astros, and his brother, Dylan Wilson, is a sophomore two-way lineman who plays for the Lancers. Evan Wilson scored both Pinkerton touchdowns in its loss to Londonderry.