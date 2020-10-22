HOW WILL teams be seeded for the NHIAA football playoffs?
There’s been a lot of speculation about what criteria will be used to determine the postseason matchups, but according to NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins, we won’t know the answer to the question above until after this weekend’s games.
“It’ll come out Saturday night,” Collins said. “There’s still some decisions to be made. It’ll be a little easier to set the brackets after (this weekend’s) play-in games.”
What we do know at the moment is that each of the four divisions will have an open tournament, meaning every team in each division can participate. The Round of 16 is scheduled to be held in Division I and Division II next weekend. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin in Division III and Division IV next weekend as well.
Collins said all playoff games, including the championship games, will be held at home sites, but how the home team is determined for each contest is a subject that will also be settled Saturday night.
“We do not have the ability to go to neutral sites,” he said. “How we typically seed teams … with an open tournament format all that’s out the window. We have to all remember that as much as we want a season of normalcy it’s not a normal year. Every day is a gift.”
THE marquee game on this weekend’s schedule will take place tonight, when Londonderry (3-1) will travel to Stellos Stadium to face Nashua North (2-0). The Titans are the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, and the Lancers are No. 4.
The Londonderry defense will be facing what may be the most dangerous offensive player in the state in North quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez, who has Division I offers from Dartmouth, UNH, Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut, Merrimack, Fordham and Holy Cross.
“We’re pretty good on defense, but you can be perfect defensively on 28 of 32 plays and he can burn you on the other four,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “If he turns the corner and gets ahead of you, you’re not catching him.
“On the other side, their interior defensive line is probably the best we’ve faced in the last few years.”
North had two of its first four games canceled due to issues related to COVID-19.
“We’re happy to be playing and you can say that all you want, but it’s frustrating when you get to Thursday afternoon and then you find out you’re not playing Friday,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “You want to play games and be competitive. Each game you play you hope to sharpen your skills, so losing those two games certainly didn’t help.”
Londonderry’s only loss came against No. 3 Bedford (26-7). The Lancers turned the ball over five times in that game.
“They did just about everything they could to beat themselves that game, plus Bedford is very good,” Laurendi said. “You’d never know they (Londonderry) lost as many kids as they did from last year’s championship team. Tough, physical kids. They give you a lot of different looks both offensively and defensively.
“This is the type of game you want to play in. Against a team like this, you find out where you stand real fast.”
Technically, the postseason begins this weekend with five play-in games:
Division I: Manchester Central (0-4) at Concord (0-4)
Division I: Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-3) at Exeter (2-2)
Division I: Bishop Guertin (1-3) at Keene (0-2)
Division II: Kingswood (0-3) at Merrimack Valley (1-2)
Division II: John Stark (0-4) at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (3-1)
There is no play-in game in Division I South because Pinkerton Academy canceled its season after Week 3, leaving four teams in that bracket. The Keene-BG game will be played in Keene because the Blackbirds have travel restrictions that prevented the game from being played at BG or in Concord (neutral site).
The play-in game winners will advance, and the season will be over for the teams that lose.
.
Gilford-Belmont’s 22-0 triumph over Winnisquam last Saturday ended Winnisquam’s 19-game winning streak. Goffstown, Hanover, Souhegan and Pelham share the state’s current longest winning streak (four games). The play-in game between Kingswood and Merrimack Valley will result in Kennett and St. Thomas playing in consecutive weeks. Kingswood was originally scheduled to play a Week 5 game against Kennett, which beat St. Thomas 37-12 last week. … All playoff games are currently scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.