THREE GAMES on last weekend’s NHIAA football schedule weren’t played because of COVID-related circumstances. How will these games be handled with regard to the standings?
NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins said a policy related to any game that is canceled for COVID reasons has yet to be established, but will be in the near future.
“The (NHIAA football) committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to make a final recommendation to the council regarding games canceled due to COVID related issues,” Collins wrote in an email.
There are at least three options for dealing with COVID-related cancellations:
1. The canceling team forfeits the game.
2. The game is ruled a no contest.
3. The game is a no contest for the canceling team, but the opponent is awarded a victory.
Of those, No. 1 is the best option.
Why?
Because it prevents the non-canceling team from being penalized, and eliminates — or at least reduces — the possibility of using COVID as an excuse to not play when that team could safely take the field.
You’d like to think a team wouldn’t cancel just because its quarterback or another top player tested positive, but, unfortunately, shenanigans do take place. A forfeit would certainly serve as a deterrent.
More important is not penalizing the non-canceling team. Let’s use last weekend’s scheduled game between Manchester Central and Goffstown as an example. For those unaware, Central canceled that game for COVID-related reasons.
Goffstown could miss the playoffs with a 5-3 record, and a team it beat could get in at 6-3. In this example the Grizzlies are denied a playoff berth — or at least a fair chance to compete for one — solely because THEY had a game removed from THEIR schedule.
That’s not a level playing field, and we should be all about keeping things level.
Of course some will say that the team that cancels shouldn’t be forced to forfeit because of circumstances that may have been beyond its control. Fair point. That’s why some undoubtedly prefer option No. 3.
For what it’s worth, the Colonial Athletic Association, UNH’s conference, is forcing a team to forfeit if a game can’t be played due to COVID-related circumstances.
The MIAA, the governing body for Massachusetts high school athletics, is treating any game canceled because of COVID as a no-contest with the following caveat: If a team failed to make the postseason because of the canceled game, it can appeal to the MIAA. That’s for all sports, however, and would be a difficult policy to use for football, since it’s a sport with only one game per week. You can’t have extra playoff teams in football and still maintain the same postseason structure or schedule.
The subject certainly makes for an interesting discussion.
Two games stand out on this weekend’s menu: Pinkerton at Salem, and Bishop Guertin at Londonderry.
• Salem (1-1) dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 in the Union Leader Power Poll following Saturday night’s 17-14 loss to BG. Pinkerton (2-0) is tied with Londonderry for the No. 3 spot in the poll. These look like two of the best teams in the state, but the Blue Devils could be in a bit of trouble if they fall to 1-2.
• Londonderry (2-0) has been dominant in its first two games, when it outscored its opponents 78-6. BG’s stock is on the rise, and the No. 5 Cardinals (2-0) will have a very impressive resume if they can leave Londonderry unbeaten.
The best of the rest include No. 7 Bedford (1-1) at Portsmouth/Oyster River (2-0), No. 10 Lebanon (2-0) at Milford (2-0), and Fall Mountain (1-0) at Epping/Newmarket (2-0).
There’s a strong possibility next weekend’s matchup between Exeter and Winnacunnet could feature the top two teams in the Power Poll. No. 1 Winnacunnet (2-0) is at Spaulding (0-2) tonight, and Exeter (2-0) was scheduled to play Manchester Central (0-1), but that game has been canceled because of Central’s COVID situation.
The Blue Hawks and Warriors are scheduled to meet Saturday in Exeter (1:30 p.m.)
.
The Division II game between Plymouth and Bow in Bow has been moved from Saturday afternoon to tonight.
A public memorial and celebration of life will be held for Nick and Gavin Ouellette Saturday at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at noon.
The Ouellette brothers died in a car crash last Friday. Nick, a junior, wore No. 55 for the Bow football team. Bow players will pay tribute to Nick by wearing decals on their helmets. Gavin was in first grade.
The Bow program has dedicated the remainder of its season to the Ouellette family.