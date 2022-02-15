COACHING high school football has become a year-round job, and, for the last year or so, the off-season duties created a conflict inside Dante Laurendi’s head.
After pondering his future for several months, Laurendi submitted his letter of resignation last week and stepped down as Nashua North’s varsity football coach.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about probably into last season,” Laurendi said. “It’s taken me a long time to figure out. The same things kept popping in my head. As I told the kids, I don’t have the same energy and enthusiasm for the non-football stuff that’s really important — the things that make a good program a good program. The offseason stuff, the summers, the 7-on-7s. That stuff is really important and if I couldn’t do that with complete energy and enthusiasm … I didn’t want to do it half-hearted. When that stuff starts to become more work than enjoyment, that’s tough. I didn’t want to go through the motions. That was a big part of it.”
Laurendi, who has been the program’s head coach since 2015, informed his coaching staff of his decision last Wednesday and met with his players the following day.
Laurendi guided Nashua North to the Division I championship in 2021. North beat Goffstown 49-21 in the Division I championship game.
“I think he does a great job of getting his kids to buy into what they’re trying to do, and playing the game the right way,” said Goffstown coach Nick Hammond, who was on Laurendi’s Nashua North staff for one season. “I don’t know any kid who didn’t like playing for him. His ability to relate to people is really special. Everyone in his program has a role and he’s really good at making people know their role is important.
“He has a really good football background,” Hammond continued. “A lot of people know him as an offensive guy — he was the offensive coordinator at North when they went to back-to-back title games in 2009 and 2010 — and he does a really good job offensively, but talk about a guy who knows football. He was a great guy to work for. I learned a ton from him. I really value everything he did for me.”
A timeline on Laurendi:
• Laurendi, 49, began his high school coaching career in New Hampshire as an assistant on Jim Schubert’s staff at Manchester Central. He helped coach the Central teams that won the Division I championship in 2003 and 2004.
• After two seasons at Central, he took over as the head coach at Manchester Memorial in 2005. He spent three seasons with the Crusaders before he landed a teaching job in Nashua in 2008. That’s also when he became an assistant on the North staff.
• After five years as an assistant coach at North, he became Merrimack’s head coach in 2013.
• Laurendi returned to Nashua North as the program’s head coach in 2015. He currently teaches and serves as the athletic coordinator at North.
Kip Jackson first coached against Laurendi when Jackson was an assistant coach at Nashua South. Jackson was hired as Merrimack’s head coach when Laurendi left Merrimack to become the head coach at North.
“Even then, when he left the Merrimack job, he was open with me about the kids and offered assistance to myself or any of our coaches as we took over the program, even though we were going to be competitors,” Jackson said. “He hates losing. I hate losing, but it’s much bigger than that.
“He’s a hard guy to dislike just because of his personality and the fact that you can tell how much he cares about the kids he coaches, how much he cares about the game of football and how much he cares about the people he’s involved with on a daily basis. I’ve had a chance to see how he’s had an impact on kids’ lives off the field as well. I really have a lot of respect for what he stands for.”
Laurendi’s time away from coaching may be temporary. He didn’t even rule out a return to the sideline in the near future, although that’s something to be determined.
“I think I’m going to take a break, but I don’t think I’m done coaching,” Laurendi said. “I don’t know. I’m just going to hit pause, step back and see what happens. I didn’t leave for any other opportunities. I left because I thought it would be the best thing for our program as far as doing things like they needed to be done in order to be competitive.
“I’ve been talking myself in and out. It was a daily battle. Ultimately when you keep thinking about it, that was a tell-tale sign. Not an easy decision.”