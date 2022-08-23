SOON they’ll be playing NHIAA football games that count, and the Union Leader will get you ready for the 2022 season with a high school preview that will run in Sunday’s edition.
In terms of our weekly NHIAA football coverage, each Friday you can expect a prediction on every weekend game and a notebook that will touch on topics in all four divisions.
There’s a lot to cover at the start of any high school football season, and that’s especially true this year since it’s the first year of a two-year cycle. That means whatever changes were made in the offseason will likely be in place until at least 2024 — and there were lots of changes. We’ll fill you in on those Sunday.
Today we’ll address some frequently asked questions we’ve heard during the preseason:
When will the first Union Leader Power Poll be released?
The first Union Leader High School Football Power Poll will run Friday, and can be seen in the paper and on UnionLeader.com. For those unfamiliar with the poll, the voters — all New Hampshire media members — rank the top 10 teams in the state regardless of division. After Friday, the poll will run Tuesdays through the season, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.
As a reminder, Friday is also the date for the Queen City Jamboree at Gill Stadium. The jamboree features 10 teams and five games (two quarters each). Things kick off at 4 p.m. with Salem vs. Goffstown. That matchup will be followed by Souhegan vs. Trinity (5 p.m.), Milford vs. Bishop Guertin (6 p.m.), Bedford vs. Memorial (7 p.m.) and Pembroke vs. Central (8 p.m.).
Which first-year head coach is in the best position to win right away?
There are 10 new NHIAA coaches this season, most of whom are with programs in rebuilding mode. Chad Zibolis inherited a good situation when he was hired to replace Dante Laurendi at Nashua North, however. The Titans are two years removed from winning the Division I championship, and have one of the best players in the state in senior Toby Brown, a two-way lineman.
North looks like a team that will be fighting for the bye awarded to the top team in Division I West (more on the byes Sunday).
Will games against out-of-state opponents count in the NHIAA standings?
No, but in the case of a tie, a team’s result against an out-of-state opponent could be used in tiebreakers to determine where a team is seeded or whether or not that team qualifies for the playoffs. So, in short, those results won’t count unless they’re needed to break a tie.
Ten teams will play an out-of-state opponent this season.
Will Timberlane Regional be overmatched in Division I?
Not at all.
The Owls capped the second year of their two-year stay in Division II by going undefeated and winning the Division II championship last season, now they’re back in Division I. In terms of talent, the cupboard is anything but bare in Plaistow.
The Owls have a strong senior class and will be even better when senior running back Dan Post returns from a knee injury he sustained in last year’s semifinals. Post rushed for 873 yards (11.1 per carry) and scored 16 touchdowns last season before the injury. It’s also worth noting that starting QB Dom Coppetta is back after missing the second half of last season due to injury.
Not only will the Owls be competitive, they’ll make the playoffs.
What’s the best Week 1 game?
You can certainly make a case for Bedford at Nashua North, teams that are now in the same conference (Division I West). It’s likely that the Bulldogs and Titans will both be in the preseason Power Poll.
Will the state finals return to UNH?
No. At least not this year. The Division IV title game will be played at Laconia High School, and the three others will be held at NHIAA sites to be determined.
Ideally the Division I and Division II championship games would be played on the same day at the same site, and the same would be true for the Division III and Division IV title games.
With the NHIAA baseball title games played at Delta Dental Stadium, the NHIAA hockey title games played at SNHU Arena and the NHIAA basketball championship games played at college facilities, football seems to have taken a step back in this regard.
Multiple games played on the same day at a site that provides a great atmosphere is what’s best for NHIAA football. That’s how they do it in most states and that’s how we should do it here.