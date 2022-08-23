Sfeir

Bedford High and Logan Sfeir, shown last season against Manchester Memorial, have an intriguing Week 1 matchup with Nashua North.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

SOON they’ll be playing NHIAA football games that count, and the Union Leader will get you ready for the 2022 season with a high school preview that will run in Sunday’s edition.

In terms of our weekly NHIAA football coverage, each Friday you can expect a prediction on every weekend game and a notebook that will touch on topics in all four divisions.