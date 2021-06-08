PICTURE THIS SCENARIO: You’re the coach of a high school team in any sport that uses a goaltender and the rules dictate that your goalie needs three days of rest before playing in goal again if he or she makes a certain number of saves in a game. Better have a good backup, right?
Or imagine if a quarterback had to sit out or move to another position for at least one game if he completed at least (fill in the blank) passes in a contest.
That’s kind of what NHIAA baseball coaches have to deal with because of pitching limits. Throw a certain number of pitches and the rules — correctly so — mandate a specified amount of required rest before that player can take the mound again. These pitching limits are nothing new, but they do add a layer of intrigue to the baseball tournaments that other NHIAA tournaments don’t have.
Baseball coaches are forced to make decisions not required of high school coaches in other sports. Even NHIAA softball teams are allowed to use the same pitcher in every game.
Before we dig deeper into this topic let’s review the NHIAA pitching rules:
Varsity pitchers are not allowed to throw more than 120 pitches in a day.
— If a pitcher throws 76 or more pitches in a day, that pitcher must have three calendar days of rest before he is allowed to pitch again.
— If a pitcher throws 51-75 pitches in a day, that pitcher must have two calendar days before he is allowed to pitch again.
— If a pitcher throws 26-50 pitches in a day, that pitcher must have one calendar day of rest before he can pitch again
— If a pitcher throws 1-25 pitches in a day, no calendar day of rest is required before he can pitch again.
When the NHIAA tournaments arrive, baseball coaches typically fall into one of two categories: Those who use their best pitcher whenever he’s available, and those who form a pitching plan based on a variety of factors, including the potential opponent down the road.
The first decision a coach has to make is who to pitch in his team’s first game. Do you throw your ace, or save him for what will likely be a tougher game to win in the next round?
“The pitch-count rules come into play, the weather comes into play and the opponent comes into play,” said Souhegan coach Tom Walker, whose team is scheduled to host John Stark in today’s Division II semifinals. “Some guys take the theory that you can’t play for the next game, but I’ve looked at some of our teams and said, ‘In my opinion if our second guy (starting pitcher) can’t win today, we’ve got no shot in Round 2,’ and kind of play it that way.
“If your No. 2 can get you a win in the first round, then it’s a bonus and you throw that other argument out the window. It’s a crapshoot. I don’t think there’s any right or wrong way to do it.”
Coaches also have a decision to make when their team has a comfortable lead and their pitcher has not reached his pitch limit. Do you pull him at that point to make him available in some form or fashion for the next game, or do you ride it out?
Portsmouth once entered the Division II championship game with its ace available, but only for a small number of pitches. Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley started his ace that day with the hope his team would get off to a good start. He moved his ace to the outfield after one inning, and then brought him back to throw the remainder of his allotted pitches midway through the contest.
Some coaches work backwards in years when they think their team has a legitimate chance to win it all by making sure their best pitcher will be available if the team advances to the championship game. As former Alvirne coach Mike Lee once said after deciding not to use his best pitcher in the semifinals: “Losing in the championship game isn’t much better than losing in the semifinals. I’ve had enough of second place.”
Although unpredictable, weather is often a factor as well. There were two tournament games suspended by rain Saturday and completed Sunday. Jonah Wachter, Concord’s ace, was tossing a shutout against Bedford when that game was suspended, but he was not allowed to pitch when the game resumed Sunday because of the pitching limits. The same was true for Bedford starter Zach Fletcher.
Games postponed by rain can also make pitchers eligible to throw who would not have been able to pitch otherwise. Some teams have won championships in large part because bad weather allowed their ace to throw in three — sometimes all four — tournament games.
“A lot of things can happen, as we saw Saturday,” said Hopkinton coach Dave Chase, whose team will face Monadnock in today’s Division III semifinals. “We’re cruising along and then a storm comes through so bad that there’s water on the field and they called it. Who knew that was going to happen? If my No. 1 had started that game he couldn’t pitch the next day. You can’t control a lot of things.
“I’m a firm believer in you take it one game at a time, unless, of course, you play a team that’s so inferior to you that you know you can score more runs than they can score. Are you willing to have to answer for going with your No. 2 when your No. 1 was available?”
Londonderry used Owen MacDonnell for Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Pinkerton Academy. MacDonnell, who’s been Londonderry’s top pitcher this season, went the full seven innings in that win. MacDonnell is eligible to pitch in today’s semifinal game against a Winnacunnet team with depth in its batting order. Will Londonderry coach Brent Demas start MacDonnell today, use him in relief or gamble and save him in case the Lancers advance to Saturday’s championship game?
Like many of these pitching decisions, it’s a question of risk versus reward.
“All I know is (Wednesday) we don’t have an ace,” Chase said. “We have a bunch of guys who are about the same and we’re going to have to score some runs.”
“You can’t trot out your No. 1 every day,” Walker added. “It really comes down to this: Is your No. 2 good enough to get you what you need?”