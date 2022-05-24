BOB CAMIRAND will tell you that sports, and football in particular, provided him with a lifeline.
Growing up in Manchester, Camirand was lacking direction until Red Potvin, his seventh-grade teacher, gave him some much-needed advice.
“Red Potvin was my first real male role model,” Camirand explained. “He pulled me out in the hallway one day and said, ‘Hey look. I know you come from a tough background. If you want things to get better, you need to turn things around yourself. It’s not going to get better unless you make the effort.’
“Red pretty much gave me the blueprint for success: Stop goofing around, do what you have to do, and get involved in sports. So at that point I started playing Pop Warner football. If it wasn’t for sports I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
When it comes to football in New Hampshire, Camirand has seemingly done a little bit of everything. He was a player, then a coach and then a high school official. His involvement in so many facets of the sport is among the reasons Camirand received the Andy Mooradian Award for Outstanding Contribution to Football at Tuesday night’s Joe Yukica Scholar-Athlete Banquet in Manchester.
Camirand, 72, attended Central High School and played center and middle linebacker on the 1966 Central team that went 10-0 and, in the minds of many, is the best high school football team the city has produced. He also played three years of basketball for the Little Green.
After graduating from Central in 1968 he spent one year at Ferrum (Va.) College — Ferrum won the junior college national championship that season — before he returned to New Hampshire and enrolled at Keene State College. As a senior at Keene State, he was part of a program that allowed him to earn credits for coaching football at Keene High School.
“It was there that the coaching seed was planted,” he said.
He then joined Ken Sciacca’s staff at Trinity High School before both moved on to Manchester Memorial and then Salem High School. After that, he took a position under head coach Jack Gati at Concord High School. When Gati became the head coach at Salem, Camirand took over as Concord’s head coach.
“I knew he was going that way,” Sciacca said. “One of the reasons we split up is because he wanted to be a head coach. We never really separated, though. We still stay in touch and he’s really my best friend.
“We had good success and we had a lot of fun together. He was great with the kids from the start. Nobody ever talked back. He was tough. We got along super as coaches and as friends.”
Camirand’s 36-year coaching career included 15 seasons as Concord’s head coach. He retired from coaching in 2008 with an 86-68 record at Concord, but remained in the game as a football official for eight seasons.
Camirand, who lives in Hooksett, also coached in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and the CHaD East-West All-Star Game.
He guided Concord to the NHIAA Division I championship game three times as a head coach, and beat Central 38-0 to win the title in 2000.
“Obviously I wanted to win,” Camirand said. “I prepared to win, but for me coaching was all about developing character — being a good person, a good father. It was about teaching the importance of treating people with respect and contributing to the community. Just using the things you experienced during football — developing character, sacrificing and whatnot — in hopes of becoming a better adult down the road. That’s what it was all about, and we won some games along the way.”
.
The Yukica Chapter recognized 38 scholar-athletes at the banquet. This year’s recipients were selected based on their athletic and academic achievements, plus their contributions to their community.
This year’s winners:
Thomas Ahlers (Salem), Matthew Alkire (Winnacunnet), Logan Barnhill (Milford), Riley Boles (Londonderry), James Brackett (Dover), Josh Bucci (Hanover), Nathan Campos (Pinkerton), Christopher Childs (Lebanon), Kyle Crampton (Merrimack), Jackson Dailey (Salem), Connor “CJ” Gahm (Milford), Lucas Gay (Fall Mountain), Shea Goodwin (Merrimack), Colin Gregg (Milford), Quinn Healy (Fall Mountain), George Ivas (Campbell), Matthew Jasper (Londonderry), Cooper Kelley (Timberlane), Isaac Lapointe (Spaulding),
Also, Jackson Mackiernan (Pinkerton), Jack McCann (Winnacunnet), Aidan McDonald (Salem), Jack Morrall (Hopkinton), Adam Neil (Exeter), Keegan Parke (Windham), Rhett “AJ” Partington (Bishop Brady), Colin Pierce (Hanover), Colby Ramshaw (Londonderry), Colton Roy (Laconia), Ethan Stewart (Timberlane), Jackson Stone (Lebanon), Peyton Strickland (Goffstown), Icean Taylor (Manchester West), Aidan Washington (Londonderry), Camden Wheeler (Merrimack), Jacob Wiberg (Exeter), Matt Wiley (Bishop Brady), Caden Zalenski (Milford).
Others who were honored:
• Distinguished American Award: Manchester’s Raymond Truncellito.
• James “Red” Hayes Award for community support of athletics: Arakelian Plumbing and Heating.
• National Team of Distinction (NH representative): Colby Ramshaw (Londonderry).
• Donald E. York $1,000 Scholarship Award: Josh Bucci (Hanover).